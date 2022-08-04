Listen to the audio version of the article

Michelangelo, Leonardo and Galileo: they will be among the first historical characters to arrive on the metaverse in the form of artificial intelligence and the avatars will converse with users. “I believe that if these people were alive today, they would like to be part of the innovations we are experiencing, of the contemporary world and not stay closed in an archive,” explains Francesco Rulli, a Florentine entrepreneur, owner of Querlo, a company specialized in artificial intelligence, which gives years is dedicated to patronage and philanthropy.

“Intelligence is not measured by what you know but by your ability to listen to questions and find answers. The great historical figures deserve interactive platforms, which are a different thing than a book – adds Rulli – A book has a linear structure and knowledge corresponds to the setting of the person who wrote it. And it doesn’t necessarily exhaust all the reader’s questions. Instead, with artificial intelligence, the user can say that the answer is not satisfactory, explain why and ask other additional questions ».

Michelangelo towards the metaverse

Michelangelo’s chatbot was developed in collaboration with the team of the Florence Cathedral Museum, led by Monsignor Timothy Verdon. «He has already collected 55 thousand questions – explains Rulli – and we have 500 intentions, macro-themes on which the questions are formulated. The most frequent is related to the sexual orientation of the artist ». The goal is to get it into the metaverse by next year. “I’m already talking to several metaverses and the institutions that have contributed to the knowledge base,” he adds. The version is beta and more important investments will be needed to quadruple the intentions, the association with an avatar, the customization. A chabot of this type can have an initial cost between 30 and 40 thousand dollars.

Leonardo Da Vinci and the David

The chatbots of Leonardo and David are in an earlier learning phase than Michelangelo: we are about 100 intentions. The David chatbot, created in collaboration with the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, is in beta version. “We have embraced this multidisciplinary project which is based on new technologies and which can widen the public starting from young people, through a playful and different method than usual” explains Cecilie Hollberg, director of the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence. «Since the beginning of 2022, about 10 thousand questions have been asked. We are analyzing the new questions and then we will move towards the final version in the fall. This chatbot was created with young people, students of the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence and also of other universities not only in the Italian language », adds Hollberg.

As for Leonardo’s chatbot, it was created directly by Querlo on the basis of various sources and from September Rulli will be looking for business and cultural interlocutors for partnerships: «I would like them to be companies such as Leonardo itself (formerly Finmeccanica ed.). Not just for sponsorship. In general, I expect companies to take on the educational aspect. I believe that businesses must contribute to improving the world, in particular to providing more education ».