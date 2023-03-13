Home Health from Lepore to Santori, all the Bolognese
Mattia Santori, leader of the Sardines and delegate for the Municipality of Bologna for Tourism

Bologna, March 12, 2023 – There is a lot of Bologna – starting from mayor Matteo Lepore – in the dem direction which was made official yesterday at the national assembly of the Democratic Party, which crowned Elly Schlein as secretary and Stefano Bonaccini as president of the party. Schlein, in her inaugural speech, also did so some Bolognese passageas when he recalled the figure of Don Giuseppe Dossetti, remembering the recent visit to Marzabotto. A quote also for the student of the Alma Mater Patrick Zaki: “We want him free soon,” he said.

Management names

Here is the list of the Bolognese members of the management. Mayor Lepore – the only one among the administrators of large cities to strongly support Schlein during the primaries – has already been said. Then there are also the mayors Deborah Badiali (Budrio) e Valentina Cuppi (Marzabotto). The leader of the Sardines and delegate of the Municipality of Bologna to Tourism, Matthias Santorithe Councilor for Welfare, Luca Rizzo Nervethe deputy Andrea DeMariaSenator Prodiana Sandra Zampaand then the regional, provincial and city leaders of the party, Luigi Tosiani, Federica Mazzoni ed Henry Di Stasi. And again: the MEP Elisabetta Gualminithe regional councilors Stefano Caliandro e Antonio Mumolothe economist Emanuele Felix e Andrea Gaddari.

