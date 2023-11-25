From light foods to cereals, be careful what you buy during the diet: they are foods that are the enemy of your figure

“Watch Out for These Foods When You’re on a Diet”

When you are on a diet, you also need to pay attention to foods that may seem harmless such as light foods and cereals.

There are some foods that are best to pay attention to, if you are on a diet. This last word actually means “lifestyle”, although it is commonly associated with weight loss. Having a correct eating style should, in fact, be in everyone’s interest, regardless of their desire to lose weight or not. Of course, when it is our intention to lose weight, it is good to pay attention to some foods that are enemies of the figure. From light foods to cereals, here’s what to know. If it’s easier to think of foods to avoid like ice cream, desserts, fried foods, and similar, it is equally true that there are foods that can be considered above suspicion. Among the foods that make you fat, there are the smoothies: when we ingest them, it is as if we were eating about five portions of fruit and, therefore, as many sugars with a considerable glycemic content.

Likewise, also fruit juices they contain a lot of sugars and, in most cases, very little fruit: if you love fruit juices, it is possible to make them at home (but without adding sugar). Also pay attention to light fat-free foods as salt, additives and sugars are often present: according to some studies conducted in the United Kingdom, in fact, diet foods could be even more caloric than normal ones.

Bars and cereals can be equally insidious, even when eaten with yogurt for breakfast: cereals, in fact – being rich in hydrogenated fats, sugars, preservatives and poor quality vegetable fats – make you fat. Also to be avoided are sugar-free sweets: these are often a concentrate of sweeteners and artificial sweeteners, which can also be toxic in the long term.

In the end, dehydrated fruit and candied fruit they are absolutely to be avoided; unlike dried fruit, which is a very rich food from a nutritional point of view: the drying process with which the fruit is processed can significantly increase the quantity of sugars. As mentioned, therefore, it is better to choose simple and tasty fresh fruit or dried fruit to munch on as a snack. Finally, to follow a controlled diet, it is always better to contact a professional who will certainly be able to indicate the right path to take.

