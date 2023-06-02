From Lukashenko to Kim: when the leader’s disappearance becomes a mystery

From Kim Jong Un to Vladimir Putin, passing through Aleksander Lukashenko, we are used to seeing their faces always in close-up, protagonists of photos, videos and news relaunched by the media of the countries they govern. However, as soon as theautocrat on duty he disappears from the spotlight, for the most disparate reasons – sometimes not even connected to geopolitical events – so analysts wonder what is happening. Is the “missing” head of state seriously ill? He died? Is he in danger of being overthrown in an uprising? Questions and hypotheses follow one another until the leader of the moment reappears in public.

The Mystery of the Leaders

Mysteryyellow, hypothetical Health problems, or worse, palace conspiracies to face. Most of the time it’s just about voices, of unconfirmed rumors launched into international public opinion in an attempt to tarnish the image of presidents leading undemocratic nations, or at least not democratic in the Western sense of the term. Rarely do these insinuations contain a grain of truth, which is impossible to investigate objectively given the nature of the actors involved. That is: autocrats and leaders who have no intention of justifying their moves, much less to foreign journalists hungry for improbable scoops.

Yet their conditions, both political and health, represent a key issue that cannot be ignored by foreign governments. Beyond the rumors, knowing if the president of the Russian Federation or of North Korea is seriously ill, or if on the contrary he risks being ousted from his position following any internal riots, is astrategic information fundamental. Information that is too often reduced to a mere tabloid exclusive, but which in reality allows the various intelligence agencies to have the situation under control in the face of adverse events. Of course, then there are those – experts, think tanks and analysts – launching unverified or verifiable insinuations against the autocrats for discredit them in the eyes of international public opinion. In any case, there are several “mysteries” worth mentioning.

Lukashenko yellow

In chronological order, yellow on the conditions of Alexander Lukashenko it is the most recent of all. On May 9, the President of Belarus was invited by Putin to Moscow for Victory Day.

The Kremlin’s staunch ally had laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and attended the scheduled military parade. According to some rumors, however, he would not have attended, together with the other guests, the lunch offered by the Russian president, and would even have returned to Minsk early for unspecified health reasons. Unofficial sources explained that Lukashenko was not in great shape even during the parade, and that he would arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on board a vending machine.

In the following weeks, the rumors about the Belarusian leader’s health became even louder, also because in the meantime the 68-year-old had disappeared from the radar. On May 15, he reappeared in public after an absence of almost a week, and after missing the Flag Day ceremony for the first time since he assumed the highest state office in the former Soviet republic 29 years ago. The appearance of him, with a showy arm band, had not allayed the doubts of those who believed he was seriously ill or even that he had been poisoned by the Kremlin. Rumors dispelled by the person concerned, who on May 23 claimed to have had a adenovirus.

A few days later, Lukashenko’s opponent, Valery Tsepkalo, a former candidate for the presidency of Belarus, raised doubts about the president’s health and his possible poisoning. According to Tsepkalo, Lukashenko would be in critical condition, hospitalized. The fact that the source is a dissidentand above all that in his message he addressed an appeal to Western governments, should push analysts to pay close attention to the veracity of his statements.

“How is Putin?”

Since the war broke out in Ukraine the health of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is the subject of all kinds of speculation. The newspapers have tried in every way to give a simple explanation (a phantom disease that would have struck the head of the Kremlin) to a complex event (the Ukrainian conflict).

There was talk of dementia, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, mental disorders, tantrums caused by treatments of various kinds. There are even those who have hypothesized that Putin was in critical condition, in a terminal state or even no longer able to be lucid. There were those who, suspicious of some video messages or video conferences circulated during the first year of the war in Ukraine, assumed that the Russian leader was locked up in a bunker and replaced by a double. Theories that, in some cases, have taken the form of authentic conspiracy theories.

Kim’s (dis)appearances

Another disappearance, another media case. In May 2020, Kim Jong Un he returned to being seen in public after three weeks of silence. In the recent past, the leader of the North Korea it had disappeared from the scene for other periods of apparent emptiness (for example the six-week break in 2014). However, the absence of the president from the annual celebrations of April 15, one of the most important holidays in the country and the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il l Sung, who died in 1994, was unprecedented.

From April 11 to May 1, no one heard anything about Kim, who suddenly disappeared from the public eye. The state media, which was usually always full of news and photos of him, stopped naming him. Thus began speculation regarding his health conditions: he is dead, he is seriously ill, he is in a vegetative state. And again: he fled for fear of contracting Covid-19, he is fine, he is alive. The situation was unblocked only on May 1 when, in conjunction with Labor Day, Kim attended the inauguration of the Sunchon fertilizer factory.

During the event, Kim was joined by several aides, one of whom appears to be holding a slim stick white. Another detail: in a photo behind Kim you can see a caddy, i.e. a small vehicle used to transport people. We don’t know if the presence of the vehicle was to be linked to a matter of convenience, to help Kim speed up travel from one part of the site to another, or to health reasons. In any case, even in October 2014, on the occasion of his first appearance after an intervention, the leader was photographed together with a caddy. A year later, in August 2021, Kim appeared on TV with a strange stain on the back of the head, in some films covered by a bandage, and more slender than in the past. To this day, Kim continues to lead North Korea, albeit amidst some mysterious disappearances and reappearances.

Xi’s absences

In 2012, when he was vice president of China, about to complete the climb that would lead him to become president of the country, Xi Jinping disappeared from the scene for no apparent reason. Xi, appointed successor of the then leader Hu Jintao, thus ended up at the center of a thousand speculations. Hypotheses to explain his mysterious absence ranged from minor physical problems – such as colds or back pain – to catastrophic assumptions, such as arrests, serious illnesses and killings.

In these empty days, Xi missed, among other things, an official appointment with the then US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who was visiting China, while searches on her name were blocked in all the country’s social networks. After two weeks she reappeared at a public event. In more recent times, another “case” broke out, when Xi Jinping disappeared from the public scene after returning to Beijing from the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Samarkand, in Uzbekistan, in mid-September where he also met Putin. The Chinese leader would reappear at the end of September. Again, the speculations about coups and deadly diseases have not proved correct.