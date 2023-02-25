For the third time the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, once again promulgates a law converting a decree law, accompanying his decision with a series of technical-legal findings such as to justify a referral to the Chambershowever, made difficult to implement in general due to the nature of the provision and in particular due to its contents.

As it had already done in the previous legislature and in its first term, theSeptember 11, 2020 and July 23, 2021, once again the Head of State writes to the Prime Minister and to the presidents of the Senate and Chamber, putting pen to paper all the problems that emerged following the changes made during the parliamentary process to the decree law in question, the so-called Milleproroghe. Questions of a general nature, which concern the age-old issue, already raised by the predecessors of the current Head of State, Carlo Azeglio Ciampi and Giorgio Napolitano, relating to theabuse of the emergency decree and of amendments of the Senate and Chamber; and refer to the rules contained in the provision.

To end up in Mattarella’s sights the decision to extend the bathing concessions as at 31 December 2024, which, in the light of the regulations in force, the decisions of the Council of State and the law of the European Union, risk opening numerous disputes. “Many critical profiles”, writes Mattarella, such as “to justify the exercise of the faculty attributed to me by article 74 of the Constitution”.

“However, I am aware – explains the Head of State – of the delicacy, from a constitutional point of view, of the referral to the Chambers exercised in respect of a law converting a decree-law, a few days before its expiry: it would inevitably make , with retroactive effects, in many cases irreversibly, all the numerous other provisions that the decree-law contains, causing uncertainty and disorientation in the public administrations and in the recipients of the regulations”. Furthermore, the President of the Republic trusts in the “initiative taken by the Government aimed at bring the emergency decree back within the constitutional limits and to favor a more rigorous evaluation of the amendments”.

Mattarella, as he writes in the letter, refers to the intention, expressed by the premier, Giorgia Meloni, “in dialogue with the presidents of the chambers”, of “a turnaround” with respect to the abuse of the emergency decree, “with the recovery of an adequate legislative planning capacity on the part of the Government and of a corresponding aptitude of the Parliament to allow the approval in a reasonable time of the ordinary bills.With respect to this initiative of the Government I hope -exhorts Mattarella- full institutional collaboration and I invite all political forces to evaluate it with a sense of responsibility”.

In the meantime and returning to the issue of seaside resorts, the Head of State nonetheless deems “indispensable, in the short term, further initiatives by the Government and Parliament” to deal with the “profiles of incompatibility with European law and with definitive judicial decisions” which “increase the uncertainty of the regulatory framework”. However, Mattarella insists, as he has already done in the past, and recalling the sentences of the Constitutional Court, on the need for the decree laws, and in particular the Milleproroghe, do not turn into omnibus provisions “completely inhomogeneous, that is to say in mere containers of the most disparate regulatory interventions. This would clearly violate the requirement of homogeneity of content which the Constitutional Court has, on several occasions, considered to be the object of constitutional protection”.

Already on 11 September 2020, in the midst of the Covid emergency, the Head of State, during the promulgation of the law converting the decree law Simplificationslamented theinclusion in the provision of changes to the highway code which did not pertain to the matter “originally governed” by the text.

Hence the decision to proceed “with the promulgation especially in consideration of the relevance of the provision in the difficult economic and social situation”, together with the invitation to the Government “to ensure that during the parliamentary examination of the decree-laws no clearly heterogeneous provisions are included with respect to to the object and purpose of the emergency measures”.

A wish accompanied by the consideration that the Parliament would take into account the “need to operate in such a way that the amendment activity takes place in full coherence with the content limits deriving from the constitutional provisions”.

On 23 July 2021, promulgating the law converting the ‘Sostegni bis’ decree, Mattarella revealed that “the text sent to me contains 393 additional paragraphs, compared to the original 479. Among the changes introduced there are some which -at the light of the constitutional provisions and the aforementioned constitutional jurisprudence – raise concerns as they pursue support purposes not attributable to the need to combat the epidemic and deal with the emergency, even if understood in a broad sense, or appear completely unrelated, in terms of purpose and matter to the object of the measure”.

On that occasion, the Head of State, as also happened today, recalled “the possible recourse to the faculty provided for by article 74 of the Constitution in relation to laws converting decree-laws characterized by serious anomalies that were submitted to me. Even taking realizing that the referral to the Chambers of a conversion bill would place the issue of the exercise of the power of reiteration in completely peculiar terms – in the light of the same jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court – as evoked in a letter dated 22 February 2011 by the President Napolitano”.

An intervention that Mattarella’s predecessor also implemented in reference to the Milleproproghe decree. Already during the process of the decree, the then Head of State had addressed the presidents of the two branches of Parliament and the premier himself, complaining about the “broadness” and the “heterogeneity of the changes made so far in the course of the conversion procedure to the original text” of the provision and “the informal practice with which provisions not strictly related to their object are introduced into the decree laws”.

Therefore, at the time of the promulgation of the conversion law, Napolitano acknowledged that the Government and Parliament had accepted his invitation “to expunge from the text many of the additions on which observations had been made”, even if there remained “in any case provisions in relation to which be subsequently adopted the appropriate corrective measures”.

Above all, the then President of the Republic took note of “the commitment undertaken by the Government and the presidents of the parliamentary groups to comply from now on with the criterion of a substantial unamendability of the decree laws. It is a question – underlined the tenant of the Quirinale – of an affirmation of great institutional importance which is valid – together with sentence n. 360 of 1996 with which the Constitutional Court put an end to the reiteration of decree laws not converted within the terms strictly envisaged – to bring the emergency decree back within the ambit of a extraordinary and exceptional legislative source, in compliance with the balance between the powers and responsibilities of the Parliament, the body which ordinarily holds the legislative function, to be exercised in the ways and within the times established by the Constitution and by parliamentary regulations”.

Exactly twelve years have passed since then; there have been nine Governments and eight Prime Ministers; parliamentary majorities and oppositions have changed; political forces have arrived in Parliament that were not present at the time; but the questions raised by the Heads of State remain unresolved. (by Sergio Amici)