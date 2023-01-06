Home Health «From me the whole Giorgi family»- breaking latest news
Health

«From me the whole Giorgi family»- breaking latest news

by admin
«From me the whole Giorgi family»- breaking latest news
Of Andrea Praying

The investigation and the reports by Daniela Grillone: ​​«Madame is not my patient but if she appears in the list I certainly didn’t vaccinate her… Giorgi was asking for false attestations of all the vaccines»

“I am shocked and remorseful for my actions.” Thus begins the long confession of Daniela Grillone, 57 years old, the doctor from Vicenza arrested last February on charges of having pretended to vaccinate hundreds of health professionals, entrepreneurs, law enforcement agencies… and VIPs. Two names above all: the tennis player Camila Giorgi and the singer Francesca Calearo, aka Madame, who is expected in Sanremo in a few weeks. Both, together with twenty-two other people, are being investigated for false ideology. Among them, a second doctor, the nephrologist Erich Goepel, defended by the lawyer Massimo Malipiero.

The conversion

In the interrogations of recent months, Grillone lets himself go: “I’m not no vax,” he explains to the prosecutor. «I believed in the usefulness of the vaccine. Unfortunately, after the two doses that I self-administered, I saw that sores appeared on my body and I had heavy side effects”. His conversion would have matured by talking to a doctor-surgeon: «He convinced me that the reaction was a consequence of the doses (…) She asked me to perform a bogus vaccine on her and asked to send me some acquaintances who did not want to get vaccinated… And I accepted ». The great “factory” of fake vaccinations began like this: Grillone, assisted by defender Fernando Cogolato, says that the doctor sends her “about thirty” patients. But her word spreads quickly. «Those who were falsely vaccinated, in turn asked to make appointments for relatives and friends, and so the number of subjects grew». The situation gets out of hand: long lines of no vax are formed in front of the studio, to the point that her husband (also under investigation) turns to a supervisory service “in order to regulate the entry of patients”. She meets everyone, and the serum «was thrown into the toilet by me».

See also  Farewell to Professor Calligaro, he was dean of the Faculty of Medicine
“He doesn’t care about health”

His secretaries are intercepted discussing: «He lives in another worldhe doesn’t give a damn about anyone’s health (…) God is believed to be almighty… My mother was told that ten people died with adverse reactions! These are the bullshit that she tells (…) It’s all about money ». Faced with the prosecutor, Grillone first denies (“Never asked for money, but patients have often brought me gifts”) then corrects himself: “In any case, they could also leave some money but I didn’t ask».
Meanwhile, the VIPs arrive in his studio. To be honest, the doctor doesn’t even know who Madame is: «Francesca Calearo doesn’t tell me anything, she’s not my patient». The prosecutor shows her the seized lists, and then she says that she is probably one of the patients sent to her by the husband of a goldsmith from Grumolo delle Abbadesse “whom I have known for thirty years”.

“Camila asked me to”

Finally he admits: “If it is on the list, I certainly did not vaccinate it, because there was no reason for a patient not mine to come to the studio”. Instead he remembers Camila Giorgi well: «The Giorgi family has been under my care for a long time… in particular Camila suffered from the so-called “tennis elbow” (…) Shortly before the beginning of the summer she had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false attestations of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine“. She therefore fixes appointments «for the summer and for the autumn. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family was actually administered. In that case I have not received any payment.

See also  What happens to those who eat blueberries with high blood sugar? Incredible

January 6, 2023 (change January 6, 2023 | 09:31)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Another substitute for the general practitioner. “More and...

What Covid has taught us, the possible strategy...

Stefano Bertuzzi: “Let’s take care of the environment...

General practitioners in Campania, a flurry of retirements:...

Teachers become painters to beautify the school gym...

Covid, weekly data, Iss: Rt stable at 0.83,...

Medicines to heal themselves are starting to run...

Teachers become painters to beautify the school gym...

“He only took a blow, go home”, instead...

Bear walk: what it is and how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy