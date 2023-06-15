From microplastics to Pfas, the sea is increasingly sick – Healthcare

Microplastics now almost ubiquitous in the oceans and capable of carrying pathogenic microorganisms; the Pfas chemical compounds found up to the North Pole; harmful bacteria and viruses present in increasing numbers due to climate change. These are some of the indicators of the worsening health of the seas detected by the project ‘Sea Care‘. The project, the first data of which was presented to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità during the ‘Mare e Salute’ conference, is the result of the partnership between ISS, the National System for Environmental Protection (SNPA), the Navy and some universities. The Sea Care project aims to draw a global map of the health of the seas and oceans through the collection of water samples taken by ISS researchers along the routes of the Amerigo Vespucci training ship and other naval units of the Navy, such as the Francesco Morosini ship , currently sailing in the Indo-Pacific.

“The sea plays a central role in the balance of the ecosystem, which also affects our health and well-being and this is why we are trying to put all our knowledge into a system to evaluate its state of health, according to an approach ‘ One-water for ‘One-health‘”, said ISS director general Andrea Piccioli. “The sea covers 70% of the planet’s surface and it is estimated that 40% of the food of the next century will come from the sea. The oceans absorb 25% of the carbon dioxide and produce 50% of the oxygen. That’s why it is It is essential that the seas are clean”, said Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Navy, who specified that “many of the challenges and opportunities of our time come and take place on the sea and its depths. These challenges they are won by playing together”.

The first analyzes of the Sea Care project have documented a deterioration of water health as a result of human activity and climate change. Bacteria belonging to the genus Vibrio, for example, are multiplying in places where they were already present and are colonizing hitherto unscathed areas. In some samples in the open sea, in different sites, the presence of the SarsCoV2 virus was detected, probably deriving from inefficient wastewater discharges in some areas of the planet. The pervasiveness of microplastics, present in greater quantities in closed seas such as the Mediterranean, has also been confirmed.

The project also found that microplastics can in turn ‘carry’ microorganisms that are potentially dangerous to humans, favoring their diffusion in areas other than those of origin. Even Pfas (perfluoroalkyl substances) are increasingly widespread in the seas, so much so that traces of these substances have been found in most national and international waters, even in samples collected at the North Pole. The concentrations, at the moment, are not worrying for human health, even if the phenomenon confirms the planetary diffusion of these pollutants. “The imprint of human activity is evident in all latitudes, as demonstrated by the first voyages made in four oceans and ten seas of the planet”, added Piccioli. “It is to the point that we have found persistent chemicals used in the last fifty years up to the traces of the recent Sars-Cov2 virus, which was an unexpected result for us”, she concluded.

“Health protection and environmental protection are an inseparable combination“. It is important “to focus attention on the profound link between the sea and human health and on the increasingly urgent need to take care of marine ecosystems”. the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in a message sent on the occasion of the conference. In line with the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we are committed to implementing policies and behaviors that boost a virtuous process of ecological transition, promoting sustainable use of environmental resources”, Schillaci said. “This is an approach valued in the Pnrr, of which ‘Health‘ and ‘Ecological transition’ represent two specific missions, and in the National Plan for Prevention 2020-2025 of the Ministry of Health“.