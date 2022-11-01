The press conference after the CDM with Giorgia Meloni the ministers Nordic (Justice), Schillaci (Health) e Crying himself (Interior), presented the road map of the government’s first interventions in the field of justice, health and safety. Premier and head of the Health Department, then, explained the first initiatives that will regulate the prevention and fight against the Covid pandemic. With the Minister Schillaci who personally illustrated the points and stages of a path, which starts in the sign of proactiveness and synergistic collaboration.

Minister Schillaci illustrates the government road map to combat the pandemic

Beginning with the decision – which Giorgia Meloni herself focused on – to bring forward the end of the compulsory vaccination for doctors to 1 November “so that 4000 people can get back to work in health care”. Not only. The obligation of masks in hospitals and RSA has been confirmed. Because “you have to pay attention to people”. And given the fact that: if there will be new variants – explained Schillaci – we are ready to intervene at any time».

From Schillaci the tribute to the sacrifice of doctors and nurses

Interventions assisted by a more massive presence of doctors and health workers in hospitals. Staff to whom the head of the Health Department immediately expressed a heartfelt thanks for the self-denial and sacrifice shown, especially in the early stages of the pandemic. “I take advantage of this opportunity – said the minister at a press conference – to reiterate the importance of vaccines in the fight against the Covid pandemic. And to sincerely thank the doctors and all the health workers who have done their utmost, also paying a heavy toll of victims ». But let’s see the initiatives illustrated, point by point.

The importance of vaccines and the recall of doctors and health professionals

On the front of the fight against Covid, we begin with the reference to the vaccination theme. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, brought forward the expiry of the Covid-19 vaccination obligation for health professionals to tomorrow, November 1st. Explaining the terms of the resolution, underlining: “We strongly believe that having these doctors and health workers put these doctors and health workers back to work in our structures serves above all to counteract the shortage that is registered in the territory”.

“The shortage of medical and health personnel in hospitals derives from a wrong programming of the last 10 years”

And that’s not all. Together with the epidemiological picture, the motivation behind the measure launched today in the CDM is also another, he argued during the press conference with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: «Adds the serious problem of the shortage of medical and health personnel in our hospitals. Deficiency that derives from obviously wrong programming in the last 10 years. With the increasingly frequent use of non-EU doctors. Or to the so-called token doctors, who receive emoluments equal to 2 to 5 times those received by doctors who work in the National Health Service ».

Minister Schillaci: “The epidemiological picture has changed”

Not only. Minister Schillaci, focusing on the issue of the medical and health personnel emergency, also explained that it was decided to “bring forward the expiry of the obligation for health professionals with respect to Covid vaccination to 1 November, first of all because the epidemiological framework of Covid-19 today has changed compared to when this provision on the vaccination obligation was taken “. «In particular – he pointed out – from the data in our possession today, the impact on hospitals continues to be limited. There is a stabilization and a decrease in the incidence of cases of contagion. And also a stabilization of the occupancy rate, both of the beds in the medical areas. Than in intensive care places ».

Covid, Schillaci confirms: “The ordinance on the obligation of masks in hospitals and RSA has already been signed”

Coming to more technical issues, Minister Schillaci made it known that he had signed, already this morning at 8, “an order extending the obligation to use masks in health facilities, in relation not only to the Covid scenario. -19, but also the fact that we are approaching the flu season. We never thought of not going in this direction. It is a choice shared with the prime minister. There is no afterthought ».

We are working on 5 days of isolation for the positives

“Another aspect is that of the 5-day isolation” for the positives in Covid. “We are working on it – reiterated Schillaci -. Today we had the first scientific meetings with the experts of‘Higher Institute of Health andIrccs Spallanzani. And also with Aifa “, theItalian drug agency. “So let’s see for a moment what the evolution of the epidemiological picture is. Then I repeat: every decision will always and only be taken in the interest of the patients ”, underlines the new Minister of Health.

The minister on the passage of the bulletin from daily to daily

Finally, on the passage of the Covid bulletin from a daily to a weekly mode, Schillaci clearly explained that: «There has been some controversy over the transition to a weekly bulletin. But having a weekly statistical estimate gives us more certainty of what we are monitoring than a daily evaluation. The data is collected every day and is not classified. They are always available to the competent authorities. Furthermore, where there were important variations from one day to the next – the minister commented – we would be the first to communicate it ».

Schillaci: “Public health is not an ideological or bureaucratic problem …”

Because, as Schillaci pointed out in conclusion on the decisions taken and the assessments under consideration: «Public health is not an ideological and bureaucratic problem. It is necessary to have a serene and scientific approach in the sole interest of the sick. Sick people who have always been at the center of my attention, as a doctor and now as a minister ».