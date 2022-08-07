Smallpox of the monkeys: from Monday 8 it will be possible to get vaccinated, there are risk categories; the details

From Monday 8 it will be possible to get vaccinatedThere won’t be one at the moment mass vaccination but in the meantime, the Ministry of Health has indicated which are the risk categories for which vaccination against monkeypox is recommended: 4,200 will be distributed in the 4 most affected regions: Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.

The categories at risk, as reported by the Republic, indicated in the document have been identified as: “laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus; gay, transgender, bisexual people and other men who have sex with men (MSM), who meet the following risk criteria: recent history (past 3 months) with multiple sexual partners; and / or participation in group sex events; and / or participation in sexual encounters in local / club / cruising / saunas; and / or recent sexually transmitted infection (at least one episode in the last year); and / or the habit of associating sexual acts with the consumption of chemical drugs (Chemsex) “.

Lombardy remains the most affected region, with 250 cases, followed by Lazio with 109. In the US, monkeypox has become a national emergency and the WHO declared it a global health emergency on 23 July.

Imvanex in Europe and Jynneos in the United States is the double name of the vaccine produced by Bavarian Nordic. The vials should be stored at minus 15 degrees. To be immunized you need two doses at least 28 days apart, but this one interval can be lengthened up to 2-3 monthsalso to make up for the initial shortage.