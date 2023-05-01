From now on you can avoid painful blisters from your shoes

Slippery soles, pressure points, squeaking noises – if the shoe doesn’t fit perfectly, annoying side effects can be expected without the right tricks. Our editorial team has practical tips on how to prevent this.

One of the few unpleasant side effects of summer: blisters on your feet. Because as soon as the temperatures finally allow it again, we like to slip barefoot into stilettos, sandals, mules and other shoes.

But the warm, humid climate between the summer shoe and the skin promotes the formation of blisters. In addition, after months in socks and closed shoes, the feet are no longer used to open shoes. Painful blisters are just one of the unpleasant consequences.

Is the way back into the foot-friendly comfort zone really the only way out? Fortunately not. If you know a trick or two, wearing heels and other open shoes will soon be fun again.

Deodorant against blisters

Sandpaper against slippery soles

You don’t have a secure footing in your shoes and are in danger of slipping? The slippery, treadless sole is often to blame. To do this, treat the smooth underside with sandpaper. This gives your shoes more grip and you can walk more safely again.

Baby powder for squeaky shoes

Walking into a quiet room with shoes that scream loudly is incredibly uncomfortable. Powder can help here. Even a little baby powder under the soles prevents the annoying squeaking forever.

Freezer against athlete’s foot

If we spend the whole day in closed shoes, our feet quickly get hot – and they start to sweat. A perfect breeding ground for fungal infections. Put the pair in the freezer bag in the freezer for a few hours, easily kill the bacteria that have formed.

Hair dryer and thick socks against shoes that are too tight

When leather shoes are too small, it causes excruciating pain to break them in. Carefully heat the material with a hair dryer and then walk around the apartment in thick socks and shoes – nasty pressure points will disappear in no time at all.