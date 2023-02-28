Listen to the audio version of the article

From the protest of OccupyPd to the leadership of the party, after the challenge in the Emilian derby with Stefano Bonaccini. The political parable of Elly Schlein, who today has surprisingly become the new secretary of the Democratic Party, goes through years of battles and experiences that have seen her approach and distance herself several times from the party, gradually composing the figure of a young woman dedicated to renewing the Italian left.

An international family

His maternal grandfather, Agostino Viviani, was a well-known Sienese lawyer and anti-fascist, while his paternal grandfather, Harry Schlein, had emigrated to the United States from a family of Jewish origin, from Eastern Europe. Born in Switzerland in 1985, from an Italian mother and an American father, Elly chose Bologna as the city to graduate in law and live. In addition to Susanna, the diplomat of the Greek embassy victim of an attack in December, she also has another brother who lives abroad.

Antirenziana

Volunteer in Barack Obama’s electoral campaign – an experience she recounted in a blog – in 2013 Schlein launched together with other OccupyPd, born to protest against the 101 who scuttled the election of Romano Prodi at the Quirinale and proposing 102 (one more) ideas for change the centre-left. The following year she was nominated with the Pd lists for the European elections and, somewhat surprisingly, she was elected. But she then left the party, together with Pippo Civati ​​and in open contrast with Matteo Renzi, to found Possibile, another experience from which she distanced herself.

The battle at the Regionals alongside Bonaccini

She then decided not to run again in the European elections and returned to the field for the January 2020 Regionals, giving life to an ecological-progressive rassemblement, Emilia-Romagna Coraggiosa, with the aim of gathering all the left-wing forces that supported Bonaccini in that moment strongly threatened by the centre-right. The polls aired a defeat in one of its historic forts and Matteo Salvini was busy beating the territory almost every day to support Lucia Borgonzoni’s candidacy. On one of these occasions, in San Giovanni in Persiceto, the Northern League leader found Schlein himself, with a group of activists, waiting for him outside a rally and pressing him on the migration policies of the European Union and beyond.

Bonaccini eventually won and was reconfirmed as president and Emilia-Romagna Coraggiosa contributed 3.8% but Schlein was the record holder of preferences with 22,000 personal votes, collected in three constituencies. In Bologna, alone, she took more than the big names in the Democratic Party. “We don’t want to be the left of the ztl, because the left can and must go back to speaking to those territories that have felt a little abandoned,” she commented.