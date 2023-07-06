From padel to beach volleyball: how to prepare for summer sports

The world is divided in two: there are those who manage to lie down on the beach all day and those who, on the other hand, cannot sit still for a moment. For this last category, summer at the beach allows you to try your hand at many sports: from fell al sup al beach volley it’s still, I swim in the sea or swimming pool, corsa on the beach.

“Knowing the technique you want to practice is important,” he underlines Alberto MomoliPresident SIOT and Director of the UOC Orthopedics and Traumatology San Bortolo Hospital in Vicenza «But respect an adequate Physical training it is essential to limit the risk of injury to ligaments, muscles and bones. Often, in fact, those who practice the most common sports in the summer tend to do it in an amateur way by increasing the risk of muscle strain, sprains and injuries».

Padel is practiced at all ages



«The possibility of modulating its intensity without diminishing the fun allows it to be practiced even at an older age with due cautiona good preparation and with the absolute certainty of being able, especially from a cardiovascular point of view (a sports medical certification is useful in this regard), to practice a sport that has a moderate physical impact», says the expert.

Also loved by VIPs, the fell allows you to improve coordinationthe mobility eh reflexes. It helps to lose weight and also increases cardio-respiratory capacity, making the heart stronger and more effective.

Beach volleyball is everyone’s sport

The type of athletic gesture, especially if undertaken at an amateur level, also allows those who are not in perfect shape to practice beach volleyball with fun and sufficient safety. «Beware, however, of possible injuries: the bumpy surface of the sand and the dynamism (jumps, falls, etc.) may affect the jointssuch as the ankles and knees, with potential capsule-ligament damage», continues Professor Momoli.

It sup involves all muscle groups

The standing position, with the need to maintain balance thanks to the use of a single paddle, exercises and strengthens all muscle groups: from the abdominals to the back. «The sup presupposes, therefore, a good muscular elasticity, a discreet muscular strength of the lower limbs and above all the presence of valid reflexes and articular agility; all this is necessary to avoid the risk of falls which can cause damage to the musculoskeletal system”.

Running on the beach puts your ankles and knees at risk

Running on the beach, especially barefoot on one compact sandy surface, can put your ankles and knees at risk. «Blame excessive and abnormal loads that they can cause tendon inflammation (for example tendinitis of Achilles heel or plantar fasciitis) very annoying, with long treatment times for resolution”. Advice? If you haven’t trained, it would be better to proceed with a brisk walk.

Swimming in the sea or in the pool is not the same thing

Lo same sport may require different athletic endeavors based on the environment in which it is practiced. “It is evident that the sea conditions do not allow for a fluid swim like the one performed in the pool”, comments the SIOT president. They are, in fact, to be considered the greater effort due to the presence of currents or waves, but also to the presence of the sale in water, which, while benefiting buoyancy, increases resistance.

In sport, footwear makes the difference

Not just beaches. Near the sea, there are often hills and dunes to walk, practice trekking. Also in this case, sport should not be underestimated, neither in terms of physical preparation nor in terms of equipment. “There footwear fits not only represents an aid to safety on rough paths and potentially dangerous but allows the foot an ideal support. They avoid each other, keeping the ankle stabilityfunctional overloads and annoying load pathologies such as metatarsalgia (pain under the sole of the foot).

The benefits of outdoor sports

The benefits of summer sports, practiced outdoors, are many and not just related to muscle strengthening. The advantages concern the cardiovascular system, also assisted by the clean air in contact with nature. Furthermore, these are activities that prevent osteoporosis thanks also to sun exposure (Vitamin D) and stimulate lipid metabolism (reduction of cholesterol). Last but equally important consideration, the effects on the psyche due to the environmental conditions typical of the practice of these sports.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

