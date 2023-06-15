From pain in sexual intercourse to the fear of disappointing: when love becomes a liar

8
Sometimes love becomes a liar without this involving betrayal or strategies to leave the other. Lies can become the plot through which a couple’s relationship develops for multiple reasons that have to do with feelings and, therefore, the heart, but also with what in psychoanalysis is called the “erotic brain”.
Because sexuality, love and relationships are closely interconnected with what happens in our brain, much more than we actually realize.
