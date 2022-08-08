Listen to the audio version of the article

The sky hides an incredible amount of wonders, but it is not easy to observe them. Depending on what you have at your disposal, from “naked” eyes to the most powerful telescope, “we can make a short list of the most interesting targets for this August 2022. Let’s start with something that is rarely seen, a large parade of planets. In the latter part of the night, in fact, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and Venus will be visible in the sky, in order from west to east. They will differ from the stars because their light does not vibrate and will be, respectively, yellowish, almost white, reddish and very bright pure white. In between there will also be Neptune, a gas giant planet far away, but which will be too faint to be visible to the naked eye. With a telescope, however, you will see a tiny blue sphere. The others, on the other hand, will be rich in details. Saturn will show the rings and some bands of the atmosphere; Jupiter will be surrounded by its classic large satellites with bands and a large red spot that will animate the atmosphere; Mars will be a much smaller red dot than the other two and difficult to focus on, but when you succeed, you will see some details of the mountain ranges and plains of the red planet; Venus will be a sickle, a bit like the Moon, but much smaller. In addition to the planets, the classic shooting stars can be observed with the naked eye. This year, the best time to observe the Perseids, as the meteor shower typical of the hottest summer is called, runs from mid-July until shortly after the 20th of August. The night in which you should have the maximum number of shooting stars will be that of August 12, but the night before and after are also credited with great impact.

The "eye" version is derived from Unistellar, which gives a good approximation. The pro version is Liverpool Telescope (which despite its name is in the Canary Islands, on the island of La Palma) – Credits: Göran Nilsson & The Liverpool Telescope

Those who have good binoculars will surely enjoy the Milky Way, with its incredible carpet of stars, while in the constellation of Perseus there is a double open cluster that is very scenographic. It is also worth taking a look at the great Andromeda galaxy, visible as a blurry star to the naked eye, under very good skies, a blurry bow will result in binoculars, while it will begin to show detail in telescopes with mirrors from 150mm upwards. At 400mm, you will even see the filaments of dust stretching from its core outwards.

The “eye” version is derived from Unistellar, which gives a good approximation. The pro version is Hubble – Credits: Hubble Telescope

If you have a telescope with a good aperture, however, it is worth trying to look at M57, a planetary ring nebula that always raises many questions in the observer. It is the ring of gas ejected by a dead star and even if faint it is easy to find as it is placed in the middle of two of the four stars that act as a “wing” to Vega, in the constellation of Lira.

Another interesting target is M13, a globular cluster that has over 150,000 stars arranged in clusters. It is not easy to find, but by downloading an app like SkySafari from the Apple or Google stores you will have a simple and effective system to find out where to point our eyes, lenses or mirrors.