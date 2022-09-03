Listen to the audio version of the article

Energy efficiency (and cost containment) inside the home has become an absolute priority and the intelligent and digital management of consumption a necessity to make homes more efficient while maintaining unchanged (indeed improving) the level of comfort offered to those who lives in it. At Ifa this year, however, also a lot of environmental marketing with products are competing to be the “most eco-sustainable”. It will be like this? Here is our list.

Tado Balance, the system that paves the way for the energy transition

It’s called Tado Balance The new product will take advantage of the times of the day when energy is cheaper, cheaper and coming from renewable sources to shift consumption and reduce customers’ energy costs by 20%

Rakuten Kobo has announced the new Kobo Clara 2E that does not give up on defining the most eco-sustainable eReader. This new device was made with an external structure composed of over 85% of recycled plastic, of which 10% potentially destined for the oceans, but also features Bluetooth wireless technology and is the first 6 ” device from Kobo to be also waterproof. On the technical side, the screen is 6 ”HD E Ink Carta 1200 anti-glare, equipped with dark mode and ComfortLight PRO with blue light reduction. Price? of 149.99 euros starting from 22 September in

From Aeg the SofWater and PoweClean technology.

Aeg has also focused heavily on sustainability and savings. The new AEG range includes SoftWater technology that promises to purify and soften water, eliminating minerals that are harmful to the fibers, while the PowerClean program removes 59 different stains in just 59 minutes even at 30 ° C. On the other hand, steam can be used to refresh garments avoiding complete washing, which eliminates odors in just 25 minutes, using 96% less water than a wash cycle with the delicates program. Furthermore, the dryers of the new AEG range promise to reduce energy consumption to a minimum: using 3D Scan Technology, residual moisture is detected in garments up to 10 cm deep, guaranteeing precision drying even of jackets and down jackets. , preserving their appearance and thermal insulation. At least so they claim.

The washing machine for rent

We also wrote about it here. In November, the Washpass will make its debut in Italy: a subscription with an initial fee and a monthly fee, depending on the number of washes chosen, will allow entry to a new dimension of the “zero

thoughts”. Washpass was created to fulfill the wishes of every type of customer, who will be able to achieve professional results at home for the care of the garments without having to worry about the choice of the most appropriate program, the doses and the type of detergents to use – already integrated in the washing machine – or to have to buy them once finished. At the center, the app created by Haier: App hOn, will allow you to access infinite tips and activate new ones

functions, to the detergents designed and incorporated in 4 tanks inside the machine.