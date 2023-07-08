From research in hematology a future without blood cancer

Today, thanks to research, people with blood cancers are more likely to recover or live with the disease for years while maintaining a good quality of life. Just research was at the center of National Day for the fight against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma promoted by the AIL and is a constant commitment of the association, which in one year has invested over 20 million euros, above all in research, assistance and support for hematological centres.

And this year AIL has made available funding to support independent research projects proposed by the main scientific societies of hematology. «For over 50 years, AIL has been at the side of hematological patients and their families to support scientific research and promote the progress of knowledge in the field of blood cancer» he explains Joseph BullAIL National President.

«Over the years, thanks to the research also financed by AIL, the therapies have become increasingly effective and new ones will certainly arrive in the near future, capable of offering an ever better quality of life to patients. The constant support to scientific research translates into a virtuous alliance with the Scientific Societies operating in the hematological field. We are very proud that this year, for the first time, AIL has made available a funding of 150 thousand euros to support independent research projects in the field of blood diseases, presented precisely on the occasion of the National Day».

Like every year, on the occasion of the National Day against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, AIL promotes an initiative which has become a tradition and which is always eagerly awaited by patients and their families: the AIL toll-free number Hematological problems 800.22.65.24 which offers patients the opportunity to speak with expert haematologists, asking for clarifications on their pathologies and therapies, without the time and privacy problems they might have with the doctors who usually follow them in their treatment centres.

The toll-free number AIL 800 22 65 24 is available all year round, always free of charge, from Monday to Friday from 3 to 5 pm to offer personalized advice. AIL has also expanded the type of consultation available online: on Monday, Thursday and Friday the haematologists respond to doubts about pathologies; on Tuesday, a rights expert responds on the subject of tax breaks and income support; and on Wednesdays a psychologist offers listening and support to those in need.