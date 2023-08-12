From research that generates knowledge attack on multiple fronts of ALS

Research funded by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Research Foundation – Arisla has contributed to generating knowledge on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis with the main objective of finding an effective therapy to combat this serious disease. This is what emerges from the article recently published in the scientific journal Frontiers.

In the published article, Arisla describes in detail the project selection process and the bibliometric analyzes and surveys carried out on the funded research, from basic, preclinical and clinical research.

The Triangle of Biomedical Research

One of the tools used by the foundation to represent the evolution of research is the so-called “Biomedical research triangle”, a graphical representation of how the scientific publications deriving from the Arisla projects are positioned (currently 373). It should be noted that in vitro molecular studies are positioned in the lower left corner, those conducted on animal models in the lower right, and research conducted on humans at the top.

Study of molecular mechanisms

The Arisla Research Triangle, it is underlined, indicates that publications are mainly focused on the study of molecular mechanisms. Preclinical studies have produced publications that are in the center of the triangle and reveal a progression towards clinical relevance, positioning along the bisector of the triangle that rises towards the apex of human research, where articles derived from studies are positioned clinical, genetic and technological. Considering also that numerous preclinical studies funded by Arisla are still ongoing, “it will be interesting for the Foundation”, he says, “to continue to monitor their positioning in the Biomedical Research Triangle in the future”.

The president of the Arisla Foundation, Mario Melazzini

Research with positive impact

«We are very satisfied with this publication», underlines the President of the Arisla Foundation, Mario Melazzini«in which we wanted to share data that highlight how even a body like Arisla, smaller in size than other charities present in the international arena, has managed to make a difference, funding research that has had a very positive impact on the international scientific community dealing with ALS”.

In 13 years of activity we have published 16 tenders to finance new projects, invested almost 15 million euros in research, financed 98 projects and supported 143 Italian researchers, with the aim of ‘attacking’ ALS on several fronts Mario Melazzini – president of the Arisla Foundation

«In recent months we have defined a new strategic research plan, which combines with an international vision of research on ALS, outlined by the “National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke”, with which we intend to encourage interaction between basic and clinical researchers for clinically informed research, giving priority to studies that have the greatest potential for impact on the lives of patients», explains Melazzini.

Project review

For the scientific manager Arisla, Anna Ambrosini, the strengths of this activity are several. «One of these is certainly represented by the very rigorous project review process, which has always been adopted by Arisla which has led to the selection of studies of the highest quality and innovation, just as the constant monitoring work on the outcomes of these projects has been significant carried out by the scientific office. And then the bet was rewarded, through the financing of the pilot, on widely exploratory research projects that have made it possible to attract young researchers from other fields and encourage them to undertake a new study path on ALS. Finally, from the data collected it emerges how over time our commitment has formed a strong critical mass of researchers determined to develop concrete projects with the sole aim of arriving at effective therapies”.

The opening photo is by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay