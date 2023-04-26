From RNA, new possible treatments for tumors. The IIT and Sapienza study

New correlation discovered between circular RNA molecules and pediatric cancer rhabdomyosarcoma. The results of the research, published in Nature Communications, open a new path in the identification of innovative therapeutic approaches against this form of cancer

Discovered a new correlation between circular RNA molecules and rhabdomyosarcoma pediatric cancer.

It was identified by a group of researchers from theItalian Institute of Technology – IIT and of the Sapienza University of Rome led by Irene Bozzoni, coordinator of the Non coding RNAs in Physiology and Pathology laboratory. The results of the research, funded by the Airc Foundation and published in the journal Nature Communication, they represent a valuable contribution to the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying this tumor and to the development of new therapeutic approaches where traditional strategies have failed.

RNA represents, together with DNA and proteins, one of the main components that the cell has to respond effectively to the continuous stimuli to which it is subjected, explains a note.

There are different classes of RNA for structure and function. Among these, there is that of circular RNAs (circRNAs), so called because they have a closed, ring-like structure, which provides some advantages, first of all a high stability compared to linear RNAs. These represent a recently rediscovered class as, until about ten years ago, their study was severely limited by the absence of appropriate techniques for their identification in biological samples. The circRNAs perform multiple functions within the cell and for this reason they are involved in fundamental physiological processes but also in the development of various pathologies, including cancer.

The group of researchers from Sapienza and the Italian Institute of Technology studied the role of circular RNAs in rhabdomyosarcoma, a highly prevalent pediatric cancer, classified among the so-called soft tissue sarcomas that originates from stem cells from which numerous tissues derive including skeletal muscle. For this reason, this tumor can occur in all places where the muscles are present.

The authors of the study published in Nature Communications characterized the expression of circular RNAs in this tumour, discovering that some of these show higher levels than in the healthy context.

Looking for the mechanisms underlying this effect, the authors discovered that the culprit would be a group of proteins that operate the deposition and reading of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) on RNA. These proteins present markedly high levels in both biopsies and rhabdomyosarcoma lines. Furthermore, the study demonstrated that the increase of m6A promotes the proliferation and metastatic activity of rhabdomyosarcoma tumor cells. This effect may be partly attributable to the circular RNA molecules directly regulated by this modification.

In the process, the note continues, the DDX5 helicase, a protein known for its multiple roles in RNA metabolism, would also be involved. DDX5 is able to stimulate the production of a group of circRNAs and interacts with YTHDC1, a protein that binds m6A-containing RNAs and which was previously described by the same Sapienza group as a promoter of the production of a class of circular RNAs.

References: The m6A reader YTHDC1 and the RNA helicase DDX5 control the production of rhabdomyosarcoma-enriched circRNAs – Dario Dattilo, Gaia Di Timoteo, Adriano Setti, Andrea Giuliani, Giovanna Peruzzi, Manuel Beltran Nebot, Alvaro Centrón-Broco, Davide Mariani, Chiara Mozzetta and Irene Bozzoni – Nature Communications 2023. two: 10.1038/s41467-023-37578-7

