From scudetto hero to derby nightmare: Milan, Pioli’s metamorphosis. Now the future hangs in the balance | First page

Rossoneri Milan cries for a derby without stories. Inter win their fourth direct match of the season and do so with a active of 7 goals scored and 0 conceded. Numbers that broadly give an idea of ​​the technical, objective, but also tactical and strategic gap. Pioli comes out with broken bones from the confrontation with Inzaghi, unable to make sense of a Champions League semi-final.

QUESTIONABLE CHOICES – The world of football is so irrational that one of the greatest protagonists of thefeat of the 2021/2022 championship in a few months you become the main responsible for one mediocre season in shades of red and black like the one that is coming to an end. Stefano Pioli lost touch with the Scudetto as early as January after the preparation call led the team to get lost from a physical point of view as well as leaving many points on the street, also suffering humiliations such as the 4-0 win by the Olimpico against Lazio and the 2-5 at San Siro against Sassuolo. The management of the double commitment with an unreasoned but massive turnover in the league and tonight’s choices is also questionable: Messias on the pitch (0 successful dribbles, 1 duel won, 10 turnovers) with Saelemaekers in great form only on the bench, no substitutions to try and change the game until Lautaro conceded a goal.

IN DISCUSSION – Linked to Milan by a contract until 2025Pioli knows that his future may depend on qualification for the next Champions League. Fundamental for the technical project and for the club’s coffers, but also to remove the widespread idea that a cycle has ended.