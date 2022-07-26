There was a moment in which the governments of various countries decided to impose the provision of all electric vehicles with a sound signal that is activated automatically when a certain threshold of… silence is exceeded. It is curious that, in most cases, the standard has been integrated into a general revision on urban noise pollution. So, today, a vehicle must be neither too loud nor too quiet.

But silence is certainly one of the great qualities of electric cars and we keep it tight, a silence that may not be excessive, but still very appreciable, even by demanding users like a band. In support of the launch of New Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, in fact, the Italian group of Fast Animals And Slow Kids has seen fit to record the song Meguppa – reinterpretation of Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine by James Brown – inside the cockpit, just like in a recording room, isolated by definition. And the yield is exceptional.

Renault engineers have achieved these levels of silence for the New Mégane E-Tech Electric, thanks to the sound-absorbing foam applied between the vehicle floor and the entire surface of the battery. If we also add the double door seals and a soft calibration of the rear multilink suspension, we get a high level of comfort, which adds to the bouquet of the many technological and sustainable innovations of Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric.





Digital native and electric native

If this peculiarity is the most impactful for a promotional campaign, it is certainly not the only one of Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric. The French company defines the model as the first of the 2.0 generation of electric vehicles, introducing a series of very appreciable features.

It considers it “digital native” because it adopts the OpenR dashboard, in the shape of an inverted L, which integrates the display driver and the central multimedia display, creating a digital surface of 774 cm2, the largest in its category. OpenR is completely comparable to a real Android tablet, thanks to the integration of Google services and applications (Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Play).





Another unique feature of Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is the thinnest battery on the market: only 110 mm thick, which is 40% less than that fitted to the Renault ZOE. Not only that, the NMC technology guarantees an energy density 20% higher than the sedan, and the new particularly compact liquid cooling system also contributes to considerably reducing the overall dimensions, allowing designers to indulge in solutions that improve the habitability.

The configurations proposed by Renault include an EV40 battery (40 kWh) for a range of 300 km and EV60 (60 kWh) for a range of up to 470 km. In addition, the 22 kW AC on-board charger is standard for a range of up to 160 km after a charge of just one hour. The EV40 versions also integrate the 85 kW DC charger, while the EV60 versions the 130 kW DC charger for even faster charging (up to 300 km range in 30 minutes). Among the novelties, the new CMF-EV platform and the availability of two 130 and 218 hp engines should also be noted.





Sustainable, circular and European

But the new Renault is not just about electric efficiency. The entire project pursues the mission of the circular economy by achieving an astonishing recyclability rate of over 90%. An example? Several elements of the bodywork are made of aluminum, a material that makes it possible to lighten the vehicle to improve range but also favors recycling. In the drawing phase, when the aluminum is cut to give the pieces the desired shape, the resulting scraps of material are sorted, compacted and sent back to the initial supplier who can thus re-enter them in its production cycle.

And, again, several components inside the vehicle such as the dashboard, the center console, the seat covers and the mats, make use of recycled materials. In total, the New Mégane E-Tech Electric integrates, on average, 28 kilos of recycled plastic (+ 20% compared to the Renault ZOE). And, last but not least, sustainability is also km if not zero, almost: 70% of the total mass of Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric comes from exclusively European suppliers.