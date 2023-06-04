From smartphone to projector, a crazy transformation: here’s how

Turning a smartphone into a projector: it can be done in different ways, even with DIY. Here’s how to do the crazy transformation.

It could come in very handy use our mobile to project videos or images on a cloth or on a white wall.

Our smartphones have become archives of all kinds of photos and videos that we may at some point have the desire to show to relatives or friends. So why not project them onto a wall like we do with the most classic of projectors? Or we may have to connect the smartphone to the projector to present work slides to colleagues in the meeting room.

Well, you have to know that there are different solutions to connect the smartphone to the projector. Or even no way to turn it into a small home-made projectorwe will see how to do it.

Connect your smartphone to the projector, where to start

To connect the smartphone to the projector we will naturally have to have one available. There are all kinds on the market.

Generally there are three categories of projector that we can find:

Portable mini handheld projector (also called pico) that can be easily carried and fits comfortably in the palm of the hand.

(also called pico) that can be easily carried and fits comfortably in the palm of the hand. Pocket projector . This device is also portable, even if it is larger in weight and size to the point of needing to be placed on a support surface. On the other hand, it is technologically more advanced than the pico.

. This device is also portable, even if it is larger in weight and size to the point of needing to be placed on a support surface. On the other hand, it is technologically more advanced than the pico. Projector. Even if it wasn’t specifically designed for smartphone projection, it can do the job.

Smartphone-projector wireless connections

To connect the smartphone to the projector we can opt, in the case of the most recent and advanced devices, for the wireless connection (with Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi support), or for the classic cable connection.

In the first case – wireless connection – you can take advantage of applications developed by some of the leading projector manufacturers. For example, the app can be downloaded from the Epson website Epson iProjection (for both Android and iOS/iPadOS). Once installed, it will independently search for the projector, which must clearly be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the smartphone.

There is also another way to wirelessly connect a projector to a smartphone – the Miracast protocol (supported by different projector models), capable of directly associating two devices connected to the same wireless network. However, it is only compatible with Android. Those who have an Apple device can instead use the technology AirPlay.

Besides these solutions there is Chromecast. In this case you need to get a small “key” which must be connected to the HDMI port of the projector (it can be purchased on the Google store or in an electronics store). To associate the smartphone with the projector, download theapp Google Home for Android or iPhone/iPad. Chromecast also automatically searches for the projector after launch.

Cable connection of the smartphone to the projector

To connect the smartphone via cable, on the other hand, you must first make sure that the projector is equipped with a USB port for connection to other devices (and not for recharging the device). Then it will be activated USB debugging mode on your smartphone with Android 8.0 (or later). It is hidden in developer options.

To enable it you need to log in Smartphone settingsthen selecting System > Phone information/Device information and tap 7 times in a row on the item Build number. By doing so we will activate a new menu in the developer options.

At this point we will have to re-enter the main system settings screen and touch the items Advanced > Developer optionsthen activate the button next to the entry with a click Debug USBconfirming the notification that we will see appear.

We will now be able to connect with a cable equipped with a micro USB socket (which will be connected to the smartphone) and USB-A or USB-C (to be connected to the projector based on the type of input). If, on the other hand, the projector has an HDMI / MHL port, we will have to get a special adapter to physically connect the smartphone (be careful to check first that the smartphone is compatible).

How to turn your smartphone into a projector

But how to do if instead we really wanted to do without the projector and project the screen of our smartphone on the wall? The only way to do this is to build a craft box using one magnifying glass.

In short, we will have to build a home projector. Naturally, the do-it-yourself solution cannot guarantee us the quality and definition of the image of a real projector.

But it is still a handy solution that will allow us to improvise a home projection. With few materials that we can easily recover even in our home. More than enough for the occasion.

Building a home-made projector: the list of materials we need

In the meantime, let’s start with the materials needed to transform our smartphone into a handcrafted projector:

Magnifying glass . It goes without saying that the quality of the projection will depend on the quality of the lens. Therefore, it is better to use one with a good diameter and with a magnification capacity that is proportional to the distance we want to maintain from the wall (no less than 10X in any case).

. It goes without saying that the quality of the projection will depend on the quality of the lens. Therefore, it is better to use one with a good diameter and with a magnification capacity that is proportional to the distance we want to maintain from the wall (no less than 10X in any case). Shoe box . It must be large enough to contain a smartphone in a horizontal position.

. It must be large enough to contain a smartphone in a horizontal position. Rigid cardboard (or, alternatively, another material that is equally resistant, stable and easy to work with).

(or, alternatively, another material that is equally resistant, stable and easy to work with). Scissors.

Cutter.

Marker.

Masking tape and double sided tape.

collar.

How to assemble home projector

Once you’ve gathered everything you need, it’s time to get to work. First, let’s take the shoebox and locate one of the two narrow sides on which we will place the magnifying glass. We then distribute the glue inside the respective flaps, so as to make them adhere perfectly and stabilize them.

We wait for the glue to dry. Once dried, we place the box in a vertical position going to fix the magnifying glass externally, in the center of the upper narrow side, including the lid, and with the marker we draw the profile of the lens.

At this point we use the cutter to cut out the circle we have just drawn and then remove the excess cardboard. Then we put the lid aside and position the lens in the box to coincide with its shape.

If the lens has a detachable handle, it is better to remove it or, alternatively, we can then make a hole on the lid in correspondence with the handle to make it easier to close the box (using adhesive tape to seal it better if necessary).

Two delicate operations: fixing the lens and creating the support for the smartphone

Now we will have to fix the lens. To do this we can use glue, which we will spread around the edges (be careful that it does not drip onto the glass of the lens) or using double-sided tape.

Once this is done, it’s time to move on to the smartphone holder. For this purpose, useful cardboard (or another material with similar characteristics) will come in handy. We then take the measurements of the internal width and height of the box. We then draw two rectangles with the dimensions we just measured (width and height) and cut them out so that they fit perfectly inside the box. We then glue the two cards so that one acts as a base and the other as a support (T-shaped).

To stabilize the smartphone even more we can apply two strips of double-sided tape between the back of the device and the stand, at least using an old cover as a contact surface (to protect the smartphone from the adhesive material).

How to start projection

We increase the brightness of the display to the maximum, possibly unlocking the vertical orientation of the screen (via the control panel). Finally we insert the smartphone with the support inside the handcrafted box.

To begin with the projection we will of course darken the room, start the content to be displayed on the smartphone and close the box with the lid. To find the best focus, move the smartphone holder away and closer to the lens inserted inside the handcrafted projector.

If we wish we can help ourselves with YouTube, where there are several video tutorials in English or Italian. You can use search terms like these to search for them: «How to make smartphone projector» o «How to build a smartphone projector».

