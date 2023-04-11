Planting zucchini in a pot is really possible! They are so easy to grow and they are known for being one of the highest yielding summer vegetables, providing a harvest that lasts weeks.

Plant zucchini in a pot: complete instructions

Growing zucchini is a great idea. If you don’t have a garden but want to feel like a successful gardener, zucchini is for you. We will show you how to successfully grow zucchini in pots.

Which varieties are suitable for the pot?

When choosing zucchini varieties for the pot, you should choose those that are more compact and don’t spread as much as others.

Black Forest: This strain is perfect for those who prefer to grow their zucchini on the patio rather than in the garden.

This strain is perfect for those who prefer to grow their zucchini on the patio rather than in the garden. Patiostar F1: The seeds are excellent for growing in pots from mid-April.

The seeds are excellent for growing in pots from mid-April. Floridor F1: You will harvest small, yellow, spherical fruits with this premium strain.

You will harvest small, yellow, spherical fruits with this premium strain. Shooting Star F1: This zucchini variety has an upright habit and good yields of yellow fruits that are less watery than other varieties.

Choose the right pot

Zucchini have relatively shallow roots. For this reason, it is more important to choose wide pots to prevent the climbing plants from touching the ground than to buy a deep container. You need a container with drainage holes that is about 30 cm deep and at least 30 cm in diameter.

Plastic pots are cheaper and lighter, but they are non-porous and can encourage waterlogging.

While terracotta pots are a great option for an eco-friendly garden, they may not be the best choice for thirsty plants like zucchini because they dry out so quickly.

A container made of wood lined with linen or another natural material is a good choice.

Glazed ceramic vessels are also good for growing these plants, although they are a bit more expensive.

Whether you choose a plastic, ceramic, or terracotta pot, make sure it has enough drainage holes.

Fill the pots with potting soil

Fill the containers with well-drained potting soil. Do not use soil from your garden as it is too dense.

If the mix doesn’t contain compost, you should add some yourself, so that the mix ends up being 1 part compost to 6 parts soil.

You can also mix a balanced fertilizer into the soil to nourish the plant, following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Choose the best location

For optimal growth, zucchini need at least 6 hours of sunlight per day. Try to find a spot in your garden or patio that gets as much sunlight as possible to put them there.

The heat doesn’t bother these plants either, so a location on a south-facing wall is usually well suited.

If you choose a climbing variety, you should make sure that high trellises run the risk of the bucket tipping over when the plant grows up it.

Shrubby plants should be a meter away from other plants or nearby walls to create good air circulation. An exception to this are the companion plants, such as nasturtium and parsley.

Planting zucchini in a pot: how and when to sow them

The courgettes are sensitive to frost, so you should make sure that you do not sow the seeds until 2 to 3 weeks after the last frost.

Dig a hole about an inch deep, place the seeds and gently cover them with soil. Since they like to grow rampant, only one plant can thrive in a pot. Plant two seeds in each hole to ensure one germinates.

Water the soil lightly and keep moist but not wet until the seeds germinate in 7 to 10 days. Thin out the seedlings when they are a few inches tall. Remove the weakest and leave a single, strong seedling.

Caring for the zucchini after planting