Home » From Spain – Brozovic has not yet given the go-ahead to Al-Nassr, he wants guarantees. Barcelona remain in the running
Health

From Spain – Brozovic has not yet given the go-ahead to Al-Nassr, he wants guarantees. Barcelona remain in the running

by admin
From Spain – Brozovic has not yet given the go-ahead to Al-Nassr, he wants guarantees. Barcelona remain in the running

These are decisive hours for Marcelo Brozovic’s future. As reported by Relevo, the transfer to Al-Nassr would not be done yet at this time. The footballer has not yet given the go-ahead for the transfer to Saudi Arabia. Inter is in a hurry to close with the Saudis, who would guarantee more money, but the player has taken his time and wants all the necessary guarantees before saying yes. In the background is Barcelona, ​​with Xavi trying to convince the player to wait for the Blaugrana. The percentages are low at the moment, but not zero: tomorrow will be a key day in any case.

Among other things, a few hours ago, in an exchange with the journalist Fabrizio Biasin, the Croatian had made a point of specifying that “Everyone greets me and I haven’t spoken to anyone, crazy stuff”. In any case, Barcelona also has plan B ready: if Brozovic doesn’t arrive, the possible signing of Dani Parejo at no cost.

See also  Apple SharePlay Simultaneous Broadcasting, Sharing Updates, Friends and Family, Watching Movies While FaceTime | Post76玩网

You may also like

It happened | International Health

fool for Elodie, Emilia-Romagna tributes

Putin’s magic circle has broken

Technicians resign, chaos at the drug agency

Zelensky: “We need F-16s to defend Ukraine and...

I drove the McLaren Artura in California –...

Mitsotakis triumphs in Greece, he has an absolute...

Plank challenge: does plank every day for a...

died while doing what he loved

Lidl presents the perfect accessory to gain space...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy