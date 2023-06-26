From Spain – Brozovic has not yet given the go-ahead to Al-Nassr, he wants guarantees. Barcelona remain in the running

These are decisive hours for Marcelo Brozovic’s future. As reported by Relevo, the transfer to Al-Nassr would not be done yet at this time. The footballer has not yet given the go-ahead for the transfer to Saudi Arabia. Inter is in a hurry to close with the Saudis, who would guarantee more money, but the player has taken his time and wants all the necessary guarantees before saying yes. In the background is Barcelona, ​​with Xavi trying to convince the player to wait for the Blaugrana. The percentages are low at the moment, but not zero: tomorrow will be a key day in any case.

Among other things, a few hours ago, in an exchange with the journalist Fabrizio Biasin, the Croatian had made a point of specifying that “Everyone greets me and I haven’t spoken to anyone, crazy stuff”. In any case, Barcelona also has plan B ready: if Brozovic doesn’t arrive, the possible signing of Dani Parejo at no cost.

