From Sunday comes a novelty that changes everything and also involves our country. A very interesting novelty that will change different perspectives and could even upset someone.

Here we are, just a few days left and nothing will be the same again, with a novelty that we may even be used to but which every time upsets our habits and also creates some problems.

The choice has also been criticized by doctors and scientistsbut we continue once again with this decision which could also be eliminated completely in the coming years in favor of new and equally interesting prospects. But now let’s understand something more about this awaited novelty that we will never be prepared for.

The news comes on Sunday

Sunday comes a novelty that is present in the calendar, but perhaps not everyone is used to looking with a certain type of eye. This will lead us to face a change that not everyone will like, even if it is clear that the other similar episode that arrives in the autumn sees us even less serene from this point of view.

Sunday 26 March at 2 in the morning the daylight saving time will return at 3 on 29 October. This will actually allow us to put the clock forward by an hour, forcing us to wake up an hour earlier but also allowing the days to lengthen and to see the sun silhouetted high in the sky for longer. It is certainly an important choice that can also lead to many problems. The evaluations will have to be made by the doctors with the controversy that is repeated once again this year.

Does time change hurt?

As reported by Focus, according to some studies, there is also a peak of cardiological problems in the first week of summer time. Also on Auxologico.it it is specified that the majority of sleep medicine experts agree on how essential it becomes to eliminate the transition from summer to winter time would be good for health and vice versa.

Obviously these are all hypotheses related to our circadian rhythm and how this can change with the possibility that many find themselves having to face problems that are difficult to accept from every point of view. At this point the analysis of our state of health becomes important and it is specified how even such a sudden change, even if it lasts only one hour, can lead to decidedly unpleasant consequences for our body. We’ll see if it’s cancelled, meanwhile for now we carry on as we are used to.