From swimming to padel, risks and benefits of summer sports – Lifestyles

Summer and sport, a perfect combination? Not always. Fun is guaranteed but beware of the risks: with due care you can protect yourself from trauma and bruises. “Knowing the technique is important – underlines Alberto Momoli, president of Siot, the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology – and respecting adequate physical preparation before dedicating yourself to sport during the summer holidays is essential to limit the risk of injuries to the ligaments, muscles and Often those who practice the most common sports in the summer tend to do it as an amateur, increasing the risk of muscle stress, sprains and injuries”. Useful information comes from Siot. Green light to padel not only for young people.

According to orthopaedists, in fact, the possibility of modulating its intensity without diminishing the fun allows it to be practiced even at a more advanced age with caution, preparation and the absolute certainty of being able, above all from a cardiovascular point of view (a certification is useful sports doctor), to practice a sport with a moderate physical impact. On the contrary, the Sup, a variant of surfing, is not suitable for the over 70s. The use of the board with a single paddle presupposes good muscle elasticity, good muscle strength of the lower limbs, valid reflexes and joint agility not always present in the elderly population . Even those who are not in perfect shape can instead practice beach volleyball with sufficient safety: a little initial stretching is needed.

And it is useful to know that even with a run on the beach, especially barefoot, there is a risk of functional overloads of the ankles and knees, which can lead to very annoying tendon inflammations (Achilles tendinitis or plantar fasciitis). It should also be considered that swimming in the sea or in a pool is not the same thing and that the greater effort in the sea due to currents or waves, is not necessarily to be considered a positive factor for muscle strengthening compared to the pool. Finally, for those who love trekking, the right footwear allows you to avoid functional overloads and metatarsalgia (pain under the sole of the foot) and prevent sprains.

