The survey published last 2021 on the authoritative made us think Gastroenterology according to which more than 40 percent of respondents – a sample of 73 thousand adults from thirty-three different countries – complained of symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders: whether it was a simple, but never trivial, constipation or a more complex irritable bowel syndrome. It made us think because in the end, whether we recognize it or not, the emotionsalso and above all those that we are unable to govern or that we try to ignore, they have a strong impact on the belly. And she, the belly, our second brain for the medical-scientific community, not only reacts differently, but requires targeted treatments. This is exactly what he writes about Silvio Danish, director of the division of Gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and full professor of Gastroenterology at the San Raffaele Vita Salute University, in the new book Each belly has its own remedy. Stop swelling and inflammation: treatments and diet for the stomach and intestines (Sonzogno – Science for life series, conceived and directed by the scientific journalist Eliana Liotta).

A volume, in bookstores since 10 January, in which the author, former president of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO), illustrates his bellies sample. Not just one, but well new ones — swollen, fumantine, sinuous, sour, stressed, intolerant, gluttonous, lazy or on fire — in which impossible not to identify. And in dealing with these topics, with the competence of the super expert and the narrative ability of the most affable of doctors, he converses with Marco Bianchiscience communicator for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and food mentor, author and host of the video podcast Cheers to Marco and, since last October, on Food Network with the TV program Journey into the human body. The result was a manual for four hands in which on the one hand Danishdrawing on his own experience, try to tame the excesses of rebellious stomachs and intestines with medical therapies and home treatments for the most common conditions: food intolerances, bloating, abnormal abdominal circumference, constipation, irritable bowel, gastroesophageal reflux, diverticula, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis. On the other Bianchi offers nutritional advice and recipes designed specifically for each of the bellies in questionbut palatable for everyone: from quinoa and aubergine couscous with mint with aromatic herb yoghurt to baked sole with ginger on carrot and sweet potato cream. That of the nine bellies is a spectrum child of the times – explains Professor Danese -. There are countless scientific evidences that demonstrate how much industrializationtoday, contributes to altering the intestinal flora, predisposing the body to a multiplicity of inflammations. Those who turn to me are generally in a pathological phase. And the recurring question: what should I no longer eat? In reality, it would be advisable to understand what to put on the table every day to stay healthy and long-lasting. Hence the idea of ​​offering a handbook to people who complain of stomach and intestinal problems – echoes Bianchi -. Problems, these, which are also strong on social networks. People confront each other, make their own experiences available, try to understand the origins of their illnesses. All this to say that the intestine is a widely cleared organ, which deserves a comparison. Try ne l’hashtag #GutTokcrasis of Gut (intestine) and Tok (abbreviation for TikTok) which, together with #GutHealth (intestine health ) and #GutHealing (intestine healing), garnered something like over a billion views. There are those who speak of a phenomenon. I prefer to think it’s a viral call for help that we couldn’t remain impassive.

The book: from the rules of prevention to the narration of all bellies

The aim of the book is to offer timely medical-scientific information with a concrete impact on everyday life. What makes the difference is the complementarity between the figure of the gastroenterologist and that of the food mentor. There is a moment in which science needs to “speak” and make itself heard, because only by informing and disseminating can it reach many people and research bear fruit – underlines Bianchi -. It can happen thanks to a wise use of social networks, with their strength and their virality, and even more so through book. Which begins with a decalogue. What’s more: a real gastrointestinal health manifesto with prevention rules for all bellies and all ages. From the adoption of a diet rich in vegetable and varied foods – the monotonous enemy of the biodiversity of the microbiota and, therefore, of health – to a menu poor in processed and ultra-processed foods. What in jargon is called junk food, i.e. junk food. From the re-evaluation of fermented foods, capable of repopulating the intestinal flora, to the intake of the right amount of water. Always with an eye to lifestyle which should include quiet meals, more relaxing breaks during the day to defuse stress, constant movement, specialist prevention visits from 45 years onwards and, in the event of even mild ailments, a direct line with your doctor.

The body sends precise signals that should never be underestimated. Stomach or epigastric pain, heartburn, intestinal pain, prolonged constipation or diarrhea are clear symptoms affecting one or more organs of the digestive system. If they don’t regress on their own within a couple of days, put an appointment with a gastroenterologist on your agenda, advises Danese.

From the ten rules of good gastrointestinal health, attention then moves to the nine types of stomach. There is something for all ailments. And the accomplice scheme once more, with the analyzes and remedies of Professor Danese who transfers, between the lines, his experience as a hospital gastroenterologist and researcher. And, upon completion, Marco Bianchi’s advice, recipes included. Every nuisance a world that opens up. For example, the smoking belly, so renamed by a Tuscan patient, that irritable bowel syndrome that affects millions of people – explains Danese -. It is a functional disorder, not a pathology with an actual cause, given by a set of symptoms that could be signs of other diseases. According to some estimates, irritable bowel disease is the most common diagnosis in gastroenterology. What do I prescribe in the book? A reduced range of generic remedies that do not claim to be a therapy. For this it is always essential to consult your doctor: it will be up to him to suggest specific treatments that vary from person to person.

As for diets there are no foods or categories of foods allowed or forbidden at all. Everyone must regulate themselves, perhaps by keeping a food diary. And trying never to exclude fibers, which help regulate the microbiota and protect the intestine. Therefore, in the case of smoked bellies, it tastes like fruit, vegetables and legumes (perhaps peeled), to be introduced little by little. Too many fibers taken all together can, in fact, cause excessive gas.

Valuable advice that at the table could translate into a single dish. Marco Bianchi proposes it with potatoes and egg. There are those who turn up their noses thinking about cholesterol. No problem: it’s not these foods that make him stand up. The Italian guidelines for healthy eating have long cleared customs for the consumption of two or three eggs a week. A whim is mayonnaise which, in the book, is proposed in a vegan version. This yes, without eggs, and with the addition of a soy drink. Finally, physical activity is very important. Healthy exercise habits are able to positively modify the biodiversity and functionality of the intestinal microbiota. Relax and move: these are the two mantras for a smoking belly.

The importance of listening

Nine bellies for as many ailments, which can be prevented with simple basic rules, suitable for everyone. We learned to talk about it. Let’s go one step further: let’s play in advance to avoid suffering from it. Or, if we already suffer from it, to remedy it – he never ceases to recommend Danese -. Ignoring persistent signals in the hope that they will pass does not help. We can outwit anyone: the partner, the colleague, the dietician, but we can’t fool the belly. Not eating enough fruits and vegetables? She knows. Do we not have a healthy lifestyle because, willy-nilly, we are sedentary? She knows. Do we have worries and anxieties so sedimented that we can no longer see them? She knows this too. And sooner or later he rebels.

Because the belly is a refined and voracious thinker – concludes Bianchi -. If on the one hand she can remind us of the fragility of our condition, on the other she tidies up and throws away what is not needed. One more reason to listen to it: after all, to get better, it would be enough to start from here.