From Teacher to Patient: Professor’s Inspiring Surgery Experience Highlights the Importance of Training Future Doctors

University of Padua Professor Antonella Viola recently underwent a successful thyroid surgery, which gained attention due to her extensive media presence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Professor Viola, known for her work as a scientific communicator, took to Facebook to inform her followers about the operation and express her gratitude for the support and well-wishes she received.

The professor praised the healthcare system in Padua as “an excellence of healthcare in the Veneto” and specifically commended the exceptional team led by Professor Maurizio Iacobone. In a heartwarming twist, Viola discovered that one of the doctors in the operating room was a former student of hers. The doctor acknowledged Viola’s influence on his medical knowledge, leaving the professor deeply moved and reinforcing her commitment to training future doctors.

Reflecting on her experience, Viola emphasized the importance of her role in training the next generation of doctors and inspiring curiosity and enthusiasm in them. She confessed that, at times, the routine and bureaucracy of academia had caused her to forget the significance and wonder of her profession. However, this recent surgery and encounter reignited her passion and reaffirmed her purpose for the coming years.

During a previous interview, Viola had shared her battle with thyroid problems and explained the scar on her neck. Following the removal of her thyroid and experiencing menopause, Viola noticed changes in her body. She undertook various measures like dieting, going to the gym, intermittent fasting, and abstaining from alcohol to regain her shape. This led to discussions about the potential link between wine consumption and cancer risk.

Professor Viola’s post on social media was shared by Professor Maurizio Iacobone, the director of endocrine surgery in Padua. He highlighted that their department performs around 500 thyroid operations each year, making them the top center in the North-East of Italy and the third in the entire country for thyroid cancer cases.

Overall, Antonella Viola’s successful surgery and her encounter with a former student serve as reminders of the impact she has had as a teacher and inspire her to continue her important work in training future doctors.

