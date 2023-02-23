news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 23 – A few days before the anniversary of February 28 dedicated to people with rare diseases, the Telethon Foundation has financed two research projects in Fvg for 380 thousand euros.



Alessandra Corazza of the University of Udine and her team will study transthyretin accumulation amyloidosis (ATTR), a rare disease that mainly affects the nervous system, heart and eyes. The aim of the project is to study the structural changes of the protein down to the atomic level, to understand which factors favor its aggregation and accumulation by focusing on three variants.



Antonello Mallamaci of SISSA, International School for Advanced Studies will lead his group in the study of FOXG1 syndrome, a rare genetic pathology that leads to complex neuropathological pictures. The group intends to develop capable drugs that ensure a persistent correction of FOXG1 activity levels in the central nervous system.



