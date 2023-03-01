“There is no cure for our son’s illness and thinking about the future scares us more and more.” The anguish of Natalia, mother of N., a 5-year-old boy affected by DiGeorge syndrome, grows day after day, without respite. And it is the same with which all the families of children who suffer from neglected diseases and without perspective live. This is why celebrating World Day for Rare Diseases today for these parents means above all being able to share a drama that changes the lives of entire families forever. The genetic disease of N.who lives in Prato and has two little brothers, is caused by the lack of a fragment of chromosome 22, affects about 1 child out of 4,000 born and is characterized by various congenital malformations.

THE DEFECT

In about 90% of cases the syndrome is sporadic, that is, it arises spontaneously; but it can also happen that the genetic defect is transmitted from a parent, i.e. if an altered copy of the gene involved is inherited. Today, however, there is hope for a cure thanks to the Telethon Foundation: in the last tender, as many as 5 million and 270 thousand euros were assigned to 35 researchers, and among these there is also Antonio Baldini of the Federico II University of Naples, who will focus precisely on DiGeorge syndrome and in particular on the role of one of the known causative genes, Tbx1, which normally regulates the development of the pharyngeal apparatus, an embryonic structure from which many organs develop such as a large part of the heart, thymus, parathyroids, muscles and other craniofacial tissues.

«We were lucky, says the mother – because we received N.’s diagnosis early enough thanks to an excellent cardiologist. Genetic analysis later confirmed that it was DiGeorge syndrome.” For Natalia, as for all the mothers of these children, just being able to name the disease is a fundamental step. “Unfortunately, however, there is no cure. It is a rare genetic disease today. There are only resolutions to small problems due to illness. In the case of my child, this syndrome has affected the heart. In addition to heart problems, malformations of the palate can in fact occur which can lead to difficulties in language or in feeding, nuanced facial anomalies.

Learning difficulties and developmental delays are almost always present. However, they are especially concerned about possible psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety, depression and schizophrenia, which can arise at an early age, or during adolescence or adulthood. In short, for N. and his family, everyday life is a continuous conquest. «We have to face the problems of language, of psychomotor skills and then we have to take into account the neuropsychiatric disorders. At first we felt lost. But then the more you go on, the more you know about the disease. We are followed by the immunology of the Meyer hospital in Florence, because these children are immunosuppressed, and above all by the Aidel 22 association, made up of a group of parents who have given us lots of advice. They explained to us how to start speech therapy, psychomotricity. They urged us to act immediately.”

I SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of this disease are not always the same. “All children are different. To this day I say I’m lucky she repeats once again because my son only had one surgery. But there are other parents with children who have had more than ten surgeries. Then the biggest step will be in the adolescent bracket: in fact, the first real psychiatric symptoms begin to appear in children with this syndrome. Now my child is 5 years old. We live the next step every day with anguish. If there was finally a cure, we’d be the happiest people in the world.”