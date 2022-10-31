The Council of Ministers approved the single decree on measures for Covid, rave parties and impedimental prison. Among the measures decided in the decree there is also the postponement to December 30 of the implementation of the Cartabia reform. The appointment of the 31 undersecretaries and 8 deputy ministers was also approved. Stop the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for doctors and health professions. However, the obligation to wear a mask remains in hospitals and RSAs.

THE PRESS CONFERENCE

“We have proceeded to approve a first decree which in my opinion is very important. For me it is at times symbolic”, said Meloni. “We promised we would be fast and fast we were.” “I am very happy with the measures approved on justice”, added Meloni. The premier also lets herself go to a joke: as you have seen “I also took the gag off Minister Nordio”, she said, alluding to some journalistic reconstructions.

“If you remember, in the report I made in Parliament I said that the fight against organized crime was one of the government’s objectives, and I am happy that the decree contains a provision that goes in this sense, that on life imprisonment, a matter that we care about it “, said the Prime Minister.

“There is a race against time for the maneuver, in the next cdm of November 4 the Nadef will be updated and the energy dossier could be opened”, said Meloni. In the Council of Ministers on Friday “I hope there will be some first measures on energy, net of what must be foreseen with the budget law”. So in the press conference the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. From Friday, she added, “let’s talk about the economy, I hope also about energy with some first measures. And then there will be the delegations to the ministries”. At the end of the press conference, Meloni returned to Palazzo Chigi “for a meeting” on economic issues, as she herself announced when she left the multipurpose room.

“We opened the council of ministers paying our thoughts to the anniversary of one of the massacres that struck us the most: the story of the 27 children and the teacher who died for a dilapidated school in San Giuliano di Puglia. “remember” the commitment we have on the subject of making school buildings safe “the premier said.

COVID MEASURES

“The expiry of the Covid vaccination obligation is brought forward to November 1. This is because the epidemiological picture has changed, in particular from the data we can see that the impact on hospitals is limited and there is a decrease in infections and stabilization of hospital employment. the shortage of medical personnel is added: therefore, having these unvaccinated doctors returned to work serves to counteract the shortage and guarantee the right to health “, said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

“I wanted a Minister of Health like this because the subject of science is not addressed with an ideological approach, but with scientific evidence to support the measures. In the past, an infinite number of measures have been taken that did not have scientific evidence at the base. reply, “Meloni said.

“If there are new variants we are ready to intervene. As for the data bulletin on Covid, the data are collected every day but having a weekly estimate gives a different picture. The data are not classified and are available to the competent authorities”, Schillaci said.

HISTORY ERGASTOLUS

On the impedimental life sentence “we accepted the advice of the Council”, said the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, explaining that “the law does not compromise the safety and certainty of the sentence.” to acknowledge the indication given by the previous Parliament that had proposed this change “. We” accepted the cry of pain of the Prosecutors, investigating magistrates, Courts of Appeal and General Prosecutors in asking for the postponement of the application of the Cartabia reform which in any case goes in the right direction “said the minister.

THE CLOSE ON THE RAVES

“They were already working on a squeeze on rave parties. The requirements of necessity and urgency arise from the fact that the absence of effective legislation in our country made us particularly vulnerable, as evidenced by the news in recent years”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in the press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers.

With the rule on rave parties “we intervene on the matter with a rule that provides for a new crime, that of invasion for dangerous gatherings”, announced the Prime Minister. “Initially it was decided to intervene on an aggravating circumstance for the crime that already exists, namely Invasion of land and buildings, but we have chosen to introduce a new and different crime to avoid it being included among the crimes against property and not for public safety “explained Meloni.

“We trust, as happens in other countries and other sectors, that the rule, once introduced, can be an element of deterrence for these events”, Piantedosi said, underlining that the penalty for those who “organize” a rave varies from 3 to 6 years. Furthermore, added the owner of the Interior Ministry, “we are very confident in the accessory sanction of the confiscation of the vehicles that are used” in the parties.