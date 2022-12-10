Listen to the audio version of the article

One challenge is to avert the “climate hell” evoked on the occasion of the last Cop 27 in Egypt by the UN secretary general Antònio Guterres: with every tenth of a degree increase in temperature, the risks to human health also increase, starting with killers such as cardiovascular disease. It’s another to ward off pandemics simmering somewhere on the planet, waiting for the right mix of ingredients to re-ignite the fuse. Still another is to contrast with massive doses of appropriateness those extra-abuses of salvific remedies such as antibiotics, which lose effectiveness due to their wicked use in the human and animal world. And whoever has more, put some.

La strategia «One Health» o «Planetary Health»

The “One Health” strategy – or “Planetary Health” if we broaden our gaze to the entire planet – knocked forcefully on the door after the pandemic, reminding us that only an integrated and systematic approach capable of keeping environmental well-being and animal health together man can save us. It is not rhetoric: the trend had to be reversed “yesterday”. The race for remedial pains started – both on the international front with the new four-way synergy “pro Planetary Health” launched by the Food and Agriculture Fund (FAO), the Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the UN Program for the environment (Unep) and the World Health Organization (WHO) – both at individual state level. Italy has marked the change of pace by finding resources in the Complementary National Plan (Pnc), where with its own money it finances actions to support the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr): 500 million are allocated to “One Health” for the program «Health, environment, biodiversity and climate».

The environmental and climatic risk health prevention system

The times are the same as the Pnrr, therefore very tight: between now and 2026, alongside the Environmental Prevention System (Snpa) which already existed with the Arpa network and which is headed by Ispra, a national system for the prevention of health from environmental risks must be implemented climatic conditions (Snps). Established in April, it must now be filled with content. It is a question of creating an integrated architecture that holds together hitherto separate worlds – environment and human and animal health, in fact – also activating in the National Health Service, in the Regions with their local health authorities and prevention departments, the nodes of a capillary network . Made up of infrastructures, technologies (a national data platform must also be created), research and moreover adequate personnel.

The projects on track in the Regions and the risks of the two-headed system

The themes of the projects? From the correlation between air quality and health to the reduction of the risk of indoor pollution, from the monitoring of microplastics to contaminants for the fish that inhabit the Mediterranean. The approach is the broadest imaginable precisely because in a “One Health” perspective all interventions, between the environment and health, must be kept together. There is no shortage of criticism: «It is a system that remains two-headed – says the president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), Alessandro Siani -. Thus, integration is difficult: for example, the regional environmental agencies have been deprived of expert figures in health, while the local health authorities do not have technicians competent in the environment. You risk not speaking the same language. Furthermore, tools are needed to understand whether policies and investments are going in the right direction so as to be able to intervene if necessary. Together with the inter-university computer science consortium we are preparing a monitoring system based on WHO algorithms, therefore validated, implemented for the Italian reality. Adopting it would allow periodic checks, for example, on the effects of air pollution, which according to the latest EU data in 2020 produced 61 billion in social and health costs and 606,000 years of life lost in Italy”.

THE REGIONS ALREADY COMMITTED TO THE "ONE HEALTH" FRONT

For now, we read in the official reports, the One Health time schedule which, as for the Pnrr, follows pressing rhythms has been respected: local level (Regions, Local Health Authority and prevention departments) and central level (ISS and Ministry of Health) are working as is the collaboration between Snps (health area) and Snpa (environment area) is in place. But 2026 is getting closer and awareness of One Health is still largely to be built.