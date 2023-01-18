A simple plaster applied to the skin and the epidermis rejuvenates, with the evidence of wrinkles disappearing and a “tension” that brings back the freshness of the years already lived. In this case, mRNA (messenger RNA) makes the difference, the same molecule used for anti-Covid vaccines.

The formalization of the discovery of a new generation anti-wrinkle patch, capable of countering the signs of aging in a safer and more effective way than current alternatives, comes from a study published in the journal Nature