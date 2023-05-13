From the digital signature to access to Revenue and INPS: this is how the electronic identity card changes

Italia All citizens in possession of the Cie can access the digital services of the Public Administration and private individuals by setting up a password online and without needing a physical card anymore

The use of the electronic identity card becomes simpler and faster. From Friday 12 May, citizens in possession of the Cie can in fact access the digital services of the public administration and private individuals simply by setting a password online and no longer needing the physical card at hand.

Solution promoted after an experimentation phase

The novelty was illustrated by a joint note from the Department for Digital Transformation, the Ministry of the Interior and the State Printing Office and Mint. «After an experimentation phase with some administrations – reads the document -, now for access to enabled digital services, it will be possible to choose whether to continue using the physical card or in a simpler way to frame a QR code using the CieID app or insert email and password with a temporary code received by sms».

Electronic identity card in the hands of over 35 million Italians

The Electronic Identity Card (Cie), the identity document issued by the Ministry of the Interior with the collaboration of the Department for Digital Transformation and created by the State Printing Office and Mint, is in the hands of over 35 million Italians and allows verification of both physical and digital identity of the holder. The Cie can be issued from birth and is used by a wide range of users: from minors to the elderly up to foreign citizens residing in Italy.

Easier to use

With the CieID App or with a temporary code received via text message, you can quickly access online services, comfortably and with any device, and in just a few minutes. These are the digital services of the administrations that have already made this new feature available to their users, such as the Revenue Agency and Inps.

More services available

The Cie allows you to sign a digital document through an advanced electronic signature in both the public and private spheres. Citizens who communicated their email or mobile phone during the issuing phase of the Cie and have lost the Puk can recover it through the CieID App. It is possible to activate the Cie digital identity with the new functions on the website www.cartaidentita.it even immediately after the request for the release of the document.

