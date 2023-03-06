It is experiencing a true period of glory in Italy, thanks to the success of talents bearing the name of Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego and Matthew Berrettini. It requires determination, sacrifice and dedication. And the tennis, one of the most practiced sports in the world. From the first steps to the most advanced competitive spirit, thanks to the contribution of an expert, Ok Salute e Benessere reveals to you how to approach this discipline and the necessary steps for become a professional.

Tennis: at what age can you start?

As with many other sports, you can start playing tennis at an early age, that is from four years onwards. «In this phase we start with the mini tennisor meetings of approach to sports in general which encourage socialization with the body, but also the perception of balance, and which serve a child to increase their skills in an induced way» he explains Alberto Bovonetechnical director of theOltrepo tennis Academyin the province of Pavia, born in 2018 from the idea of ​​the Brambati family to create a competitive technical center for tennis practice and introduction to professionalism.

During the first workouts the child begins to take confidence with the racketto hit the ball with a tool ea control body movements inside the tennis court. An opportunity, between fun and involvement, to also stimulate coordination, agility and concentration. This is then accompanied by a postural visit with a physiotherapistnecessary to evaluate any critical issues of growth.

At the age of 8-9 years oldif the spark strikes, taking into account possibilities, abilities and aptitudes, «the kid can start training three times a week, always combining training with a part of athletic training, prevention, therefore warm-up work and muscle activation, and help for growth ». This is a fundamental step for «the machine, or rather the body, to become operational» underlines Bovone. In this phase the adolescent begins to enter the world of tennis, «into a more directed and precise sporting dynamic made up of adequate courts and balls, as well as events and competitions».

How to get competitive

Attitude, will, resistancebut also resilience and goal: this is the direction in which one must go if one aspires tocompetitive spirit and, even more, to the dream of becoming a tennis champion. «To enter the world of more advanced competitive spirit, in the case of a growing boy, in addition to training and athletic preparation, a series of general information on a nutritional level begins to be given, with the aim of bringing knowledge of the nutrients necessary to increase sports performance.

After that, compatibly with the level that rises, the athlete’s attention also rises. «When you start making a semi-professional or professional workthe athlete’s control becomes a 360° degrees». The determining factor is mental support. As the expert explains «if it is true that the job of a tennis teacher is initially purely didactic, slowly it becomes teaching and training. The moment one enters the professional stages, the mental, emotional, psychological and personal relationship aspect becomes predominant». For this reason, in the path of growth and training of a professional, “mental work by a mental coach or a psychologist becomes crucial”.

The mental dynamic of “80% tennis and 20% social life”

In general, dedicating yourself to the professional sports world involves a series of choices and renunciations important. «In the case of tennis, I always explain to my boys that at a certain point, when you get to a high level, life changes, becoming 80% tennis and 20% social life, so you have to be ready to enter this mental dynamic. – underlines Bovone – The tennis match itself is a mechanism of continuous choices: every exchange involves challenges and obstacles to overcome, for this reason it is important to put yourself to the test and start from the assumption that everything that is easy cannot be pursued».

For kids who aim at tennis at a competitive level, the expert advises to “wake up in the morning and try to add one more piece to the sporting journey you are on”. Finally, with irony, the technical director underlines that «tennis is cataloged as the devil sports because, as the saying goes, the field does not lie. This is true not only for professionals, but for everyone: being alone you have to learn to be the entrepreneur, manager or motivator of yourself always and in any case».

