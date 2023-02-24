Listen to the audio version of the article

From Gemelli in Rome to the European Institute of Oncology in Milan (IEO), from Humanitas in Rozzano to Careggi in Florence. They are some of the hospitals most present in the top ten of structures that provide the highest volumes of treatment, a parameter – that of the number of oncological surgery operations per year – which according to insiders represents an indicator of safety, reliability and quality of services . The “Where do I cure” map for five of the most common cancers (breast, lung, stomach, colon and prostate) was presented by the Italian Oncology Patient Network (Ropi) to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and is based on official data from the Agenas (the Regional Health Services Agency). In the five “rankings” the Centre-North is far ahead, while only 10% of the structures are from the South.

Objective: to know the centers with the most volumes of activity

The photograph taken by Ropi highlights an initial positive figure, namely the 11% reduction in health care places where a below-threshold volume of surgical operations against cancer is performed in a period from 2017 to 2021. However, in Italy more of one in four oncological surgery (26% still takes place in facilities that do not reach the so-called “threshold volumes”, i.e. in clinics where the scalpel is used too few times. For breast cancer, for example , the threshold value is 150 interventions per year. It means that below the threshold, the center is not able to offer the same safety and quality of the results of the centers with interventions above the foreseen threshold. The objective of the project is to offer citizens and patients a simplified and more aware way to get to know the centers with the highest volume of oncological surgical activity “The choice of the place of treatment – explains Stefania Gori, President of Ropi and of Aigom (Asso citation of multidisciplinary oncology groups) – can make a difference in the treatment of tumours. Data from the scientific literature confirm a strong association between higher volumes of surgical activity and the best outcomes of oncological treatments».

Milan and Rome at the top for lung and breast cancer

In the first two top ten – that of surgery for breast cancer and lung cancer – there are respectively 6 and 5 hospitals in the North, 3 and 4 those in the Center and only 1 in both rankings for those in the South. breast the threshold value that healthcare facilities should respect to ensure greater safety and quality is, as mentioned, 150 operations a year. Leading this top ten is the Ieo of Milan with 2716 interventions a year followed by the Gemelli of Rome (1208), in third place the Humanitas of Rozzano (1031). Following with thresholds between almost 900 and 700 interventions per year are: the Cancer Institute of Milan, the Careggi of Furenze, the Bellaria of Bologna, the Sant’Anna of Turin, the Humanitas of Catania, the Iov of Padua and finally the Pisan Aou. As far as lung cancer is concerned, the threshold value is 50, here the top ten by volume of activity is led by S.Andra of Rome (504), Ieo of Milan (489) and Gemelli also of Rome (373). Among the other seven positions Careggi of Florence, Aou of Padua, Humanita of Rozzano, Cancer Institute of Milan, S.Orsola of Bologna, Aou Pisana and Monaldi of Naples.

Gemini leads the rankings for colon and stomach cancers

The minimum threshold value for the number of operations for the stomach is 20 while for the colon it is 50. The Gemelli hospital in Rome always leads the top ten for both cancers of the hospitals with the most volumes of activity. But it is the North that has the most hospitals in the ranking – respectively 6 for the stomach and 5 for the colon -, followed by the Center with 4 and 3 hospitals, while the South is present with only 2 hospitals in the top ten for colon surgery. In the “ranking” of stomach cancer after the Gemelli (117) there are the San Raffaele of Milan (91) and the Molnette of Turin (85) and then Verona Borgo Trento, Aou Pisana, the Sant’Orsola of Bologna, the Ieo of Milan, the Caregg of Florence, the hospital of Forlì and that of the Misericordia of Grosseto. For the Colon after the Gemelli of Rome (446), the Sant’Orsola of Bologna, the Aou Pisana, the Policlinico of Bari, the Aou Padavoana, the Careggi of Florence, the Cancer Institute of Milan, the San Martino Polyclinic of Genoa, the hospital of Tricase and the Molinette of Turin.

THE TOP TEN Stomach cancer

Careggi and Ieo of Milan at the top for prostate cancer

Finally, for prostate cancer – which in Italy is the most common in the male population and represents almost 20% of all cancers diagnosed in men – the Careggi of Florence and the Ieo of Milan lead the ranking. Here too, the minimum threshold value indicated is at least 50 interventions per year. In the top ten of health facilities that use the scalpel the most, there are 6 regions in the North, 2 in the Center and only one in the South. Here they are: Careggi in Florence (621), Ieo in Milan (505), Pederzoli nursing home in Peschiera del Garda (367) and then San Raffaele in Milan, Sant’Orsola in Bologna, hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti, San Luigi hospital in Orbassano, Humanitas in Rozzano, Istituto Regiona Elena in Rome and finally the Sacro Cuore Don Calabria hospital in Negrar .