by Pierpaolo Volpe

30 MAR – Dear Director,

with the Decree fired by the Council of Ministers a few days ago, the Government with courage and determination approved measures that we can define as “historic” for all health professions. Following the indications of the Minister of Health, Prof. Orazio Schillaci, the executive has finally made the intramoenia free profession possible for nurses and for all health professions, removing an anachronistic provision contained in the Consolidated Law on Public Employment relating to the “constraint of exclusivity” of public employees.

With this decree, the requests contained in a document presented by the Orders of Nursing Professions and by various stakeholders to the Government both during the settlement phase and to candidates for Parliament during the electoral campaign are finally accepted.

On this issue I have worked personally with all the political candidates and then with the elected parliamentarians.

It is the first time that a government has courageously intervened on the exclusivity constraint in the public sector, all previous attempts have been scuttled by Parliament or have been sweetened with buffer and temporary interventions during the pandemic phase.

The regulatory change approved by the Government is in fact a structural intervention in the field of public work and health.

I am extremely satisfied as the provision welcomes the requests of the nursing profession and is part of a more complex package of interventions which must necessarily provide for the development of advanced skills for nurses and for all health professions, in order to finally fully implement the law 43/2006 and Law 251/2000 from a multidisciplinary point of view of the “new” healthcare.

Finally, it will also be possible to give answers to the private sector which has been complaining about the shortage of nurses for too long: by allowing expert personnel in possession of advanced skills certified by university courses to carry out freelance activities, it will be possible to support private healthcare and residential buildings using “specialist” personnel.

The “bills” decree also provided for other interventions in favor of the health professions.

To address the serious problem of attacks against healthcare personnel, the penal code is amended in the regulatory provision and the crime against healthcare workers, whether they are public officials or public service officers, will become aggravated with a sentence of up to 7 years. The most important change is that the crime will be prosecuted ex officio.

Finally, the Government provides concrete answers that will act as a deterrent to the age-old theme of aggression, which in recent days has returned to the news for gratuitous and unjustified violence against a doctor and a nurse.

Still on the subject of first aid, the operation of the fund intended for the first aid allowance for doctors and nurses is brought forward to 1 June 2023. Salaries will therefore be adjusted upwards six months ahead of schedule. This is a first timid and necessary intervention by the Government to encourage work in the emergency-urgency system, which is certainly not attractive.

According to my personal assessment, the regulatory provision is certainly appreciable, but it is not enough, it is necessary to provide concrete answers to the sacrifices of healthcare professionals.

At the conclusion of the analysis of the Government provision, which I consider extremely positive, it is necessary to re-launch the issue of strenuous work:

The Nursing profession is certainly a strenuous job as it falls not only in the broader “helping professions”, but in those professions that absorb the entire weight of a collapsing system devoid of efficient organizational models, very often undermined by the serious lack of staff.

I ask that the Government also intervene in this direction.

Dr. Pierpaolo Volpe

President OPI Taranto

March 30, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

