Seta was selected by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Family Policies as part of the national project “#Conciliamo”, aimed at implementing corporate welfare projects that allow the development of tailor-made actions for the families of employees and improve the quality of life of workers. The “#Conciliamo” call saw the candidacy of thousands of companies from all over Italy, with a final ranking that awarded the 130 best projects presented. The aims of the call are the demographic revival, the increase in female employment, the rebalancing of workloads between men and women, the support for families with disabilities, the fight against the abandonment of the elderly, the support of the family in the presence of disabled members and health protection.

The project presented by SETA will be fully operational starting from January 2023 and provides for various actions in application of national objectives, some of which are particularly innovative. For example, a health clinic will be created in each of the three provincial offices (Modena, Reggio Emilia and Piacenza), accessible to all staff, in which they can take advantage of specialist visits and therapies with particular regard to postural problems and the muscular system. skeletal (particularly stressed for those who work on public transport). A free access gym will also be created for employees to encourage physical activity as prevention and care in their daily routine and in the workplace. This action – which integrates the activity of the health clinic – is particularly innovative and is not matched by other public transport companies: the gym will be activated on an experimental basis at the Modena site, which sees the greatest number of workers. A further element of distinction is represented by the laboratory for children of employees with autism spectrum disorder: Seta will provide them with suitable premises and a network of specialists.

“The enhancement and retention of staff are strategic objectives for our company: we dedicate important resources to improve the conditions in which workers operate, both from a salary point of view and by encouraging their training growth, as well as favoring the reconciliation of personal and professional “he declares Antonio Nicolini, President of Seta.