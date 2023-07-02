from the knife, to any drug accomplices

“For what he did to Michelle I expect life imprisonment.” Michele Causo asks loudly. He demands justice for the 17-year-old daughter killed by ODS, her peer, who accused the girl of assaulting him before the investigating judge of the juvenile court because she wanted thirty euros from him for having given him a few doses of hashish and who for this reason she lost control, grabbed a kitchen knife and butchered her friend. Another one is scheduled for Monday evening in Primavalle torchlight in memory of the young woman killed, in which both the mayor Roberto Gualtieri and some municipal councilors should participate, while the funeral is scheduled for next Wednesday in the parish of the neighborhood. The 17-year-old is now locked up in prison in Casal del Marmo, accused of aggravated voluntary homicide, but the case is far from closed. In fact, there are still some points to be clarified on which the police are already at work. So much so that a new inspection of the apartment where the girl was stabbed to death is scheduled for the next few hours. The property is currently under seizure.

The murder weapon

From the beginning of the story there has been talk of a kitchen knife but as the days go by it seems instead that the 17-year-old used a switchblade to kill the girl of the same age. A knife that was perhaps also used to cut narcotic substances, such as hashish, which was also at the center of the statements of the arrested person as a motive for the murder. The new inspection will also serve to provide elements on this point.

The motive in the chat

But among the aspects to be outlined there is also the one always linked to the motive for the crime in via Dusmet, because the story of the drug debt is repeated by the boy arrested since the night he confessed to the police station, but at the moment the investigators of the Flying Squad seek answers to this explanation. They could come from the analysis of the memories of the killer’s and the victim’s cell phones, seized from the 17-year-old’s home, as well as other devices acquired during the same search. They could contain the information necessary to reconstruct the nature of the real relationship between Michelle and ODS, assisted yesterday by her lawyer but also by her mother.

What happened in the horror apartment

Even the seventeen-year-old’s confession itself has unclear sides. In particular, at least for the moment, the young man would have focused on what happened on Wednesday morning. It is not yet known if it was he who called Michelle to make her go to her house. The victim’s mother reported that her daughter had received two phone calls before leaving her home from the young man she had known as “a quiet boy, even too kind”. Among the ongoing investigations there is also the one on the behavior that the murderer had after the crime: it seems in fact that once the seventeen-year-old was killed, the friend left the apartment in via Dusmet to look for The cart to transport the body to the dumpsters. Perhaps, however, he had other intentions but in the end he had to fall back on this choice and he ended up betraying him.

Did the killer ask anyone for help?

It is another of the key nodes of the investigation. Although no profiles of other people involved in the murder have emerged so far, it cannot be excluded that the young man telephoned between 11.30 and 14.30 last Wednesday to contact someone who, according to him, could have helped him get rid of the victim’s body. He could also have obtained only verbal instructions, via telephone, on how to behave while waiting for the police to intervene on the spot, but above all for the mother to return home and find out what she had done. That’s why the latest contacts made by both the boy and the 17-year-old killed are analyzed to understand if, in addition to their relationships, there were also contacts with other people that same morning and in the previous days.

Michelle’s family life

However, there are also other aspects of the 17-year-old’s life under consideration. Like those connected to the relationships she had in the family and if her parents were aware of her possible involvement in a drug dealing affair. Just as it must be understood if, as indeed some friends of the young woman would have reported. It was a common opinion that Michele’s new friend was in any case a person dedicated to selling drugs, or in any case to consuming them in large quantities. In fact, the reason why the young woman who was killed assiduously frequented the house of her age-mate recently known by her, with whom there would have been no sentimental relationship but only friendship, remains to be clarified. Furthermore, the origin of the drug that circulated between the two must be established, according to the statements provided by the arrested himself.

Why does Michelle agree to go to her friend’s house?

To date, there is no concrete explanation of the reason that prompted the young woman to go not only on Wednesday morning, but also in the previous days, to the apartment of whoever killed her. According to the investigations carried out also following the inspection carried out by the forensic police in the house of the murderer, in fact, it emerges that the young woman was shot by surprise. In short, the seventeen year old certainly did not expect to be attacked with a knife and that she would be in danger in a house where she now went often and with a person she considered a friend of hers. The investigations aim to understand what triggered the killer’s mind to change his attitude suddenly. Also because, according to the same testimonies of the victim’s family, the girl would have reacted under any circumstances, she could have even prevailed if she had not been shot behind her.

