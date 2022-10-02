Two years ago she was stranded in Honduras due to the outbreak of the Covid epidemic. But that bad experience of her did not take away the desire to travel as well as to live and study abroad. In fact, now, after having spent a holiday in the Bergamo area, she has left for Holland where, in the city of The Hague, she is attending the “International studies” course at Leiden University with a specialization on the Middle East (which also involves study of Arabic). This choice for Alice Zanoli di Verdellino, 20, means laying the foundations to one day achieve her aspiration: to work in an international body committed to the protection of children’s rights in the most critical international political scenarios such as those of war.