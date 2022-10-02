Home Health “From the multicultural gymnasium to Zingonia, now studies on human rights”
Health

“From the multicultural gymnasium to Zingonia, now studies on human rights”

by admin
“From the multicultural gymnasium to Zingonia, now studies on human rights”

Two years ago she was stranded in Honduras due to the outbreak of the Covid epidemic. But that bad experience of her did not take away the desire to travel as well as to live and study abroad. In fact, now, after having spent a holiday in the Bergamo area, she has left for Holland where, in the city of The Hague, she is attending the “International studies” course at Leiden University with a specialization on the Middle East (which also involves study of Arabic). This choice for Alice Zanoli di Verdellino, 20, means laying the foundations to one day achieve her aspiration: to work in an international body committed to the protection of children’s rights in the most critical international political scenarios such as those of war.

See also  To the educational credit market - Christian Raimo

You may also like

Healthcare, Covid awards arrive for nurses: 175 gross...

Breast cancer, the self-test for screening arrives: the...

here’s what happens if you have a deficiency

Apple cider vinegar in the tub, the results...

little attention to symptoms and prevention- breaking latest...

Here comes the vaccine against wasp stings: this...

What are the most serious symptoms of rotten...

families are the weak link. And health is...

The Giovanni Maria Pace award to Irma D’Aria

Military gymnastics in school gyms. Criticism and questioning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy