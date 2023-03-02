Home Health From the pediatrician up to 18 years to protect the health of adolescents
From the pediatrician up to 18 years to protect the health of adolescents

The pediatric age in Italy is not the same for everyone. What does it mean? That not all Italian minors today are guaranteed the right to pediatric care up to the age of 18, both on the territory and in hospital. in fact, depending on the regions in which one is lucky to be born, or even on the Local Health Authority one belongs to, this right ends at 14, in others at 15, sometimes at 16.

