From the prescription to the stove: the first culinary medicine festival in Bologna

Si will keep at Bologna from 24 to 26 February the first fEuropean estate dedicated to culinary medicine, the branch of medicine that translates medical indications into delicious and healthy recipes, enhanced by the most recent scientific updates. It is promoted by the Association for Nutritional Safety in the Kitchen, in collaboration with Sies – the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery and is directed by Dr. Chiara Manzi and Professor Michele Rubbini of the University of Ferrara.

Culinary medicine is one applied science that originated in the United Stateswhere it finds space in the most prestigious medical universities, such as Harvard University in Boston.

It is estimated that 35% of chronic diseases originate in incorrect lifestyles, starting with food. Precisely for this reason, culinary medicine plays a fundamental role in making the diets prescribed by the doctor sustainable in the long term, without affecting psychological well-being.

From theory to practice culinary medicine meetings they include academic reports and scientific workshops throughout the event.

During the first day they will interface high profile guests such as Rani Polak (Harvard Medical School of Boston), Michele Rubbini, Marco Veglia (University of Bologna), Alberto Mantovani (Higher Institute of Health), Maurizio Ceccarelli and Antonella Pelagatti. The day will be held at the Palazzo dei Congressi of the Fiere di Bologna with cooking and pastry workshops.

The second day will have as its theme culinary medicine from theory to practice: practical workshops to learn how to make desserts rich in taste and well-being which will be held at the Libra Restaurant, in the heart of Bologna.

The third day will see the scientific updates learned by Chiara Manzi during her participation in the 22nd edition of the International Nutrition Congress in Tokyo as protagonists.

The festival is particularly aimed at doctors and nutritionists willing to learn to drop medical recipes into culinary recipes suitable for everyday life; chefs ready to add wellness to their dishes; anyone who wants to improve their approach to nutrition, without ever giving up the taste and the most loved dishes.

