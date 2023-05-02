From the queens of Holland to Albert of Monaco and Felipe VI of Spain: the coronations that made history

The Coronation of King Charles III (Unmatched) The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will be the triumph of solemnity, as anachronistic as it is seductive. The Royal Book which distills the rules of a perfect coronation in London they have been kept in the Westminster Abbey library for centuries. The Crown Jewels, the St Edward Crown and the Imperial Crown, together with bracelets, spurs, rings and ritual sceptres, are handed down from dynasty to dynasty, and kept at the Tower of London. May 6th, Charles III will be anointed with consecrated oil in Jerusalemwill parade with the Welsh cross with the relics of the Crucifixion donated by Pope Francis to the King. But a sovereign is not always crowned with such an elaborate and sacred rite. The coronation in London is like no other in Europe. In Sweden there is no actual coronation ceremony. And King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, two years after his accession to the throne, with the new Stockholm Constitution had to transfer what little remained of the royal prerogatives to the speaker of Parliament. In the Principality of Monaco we speak rather of “enthronement”. In the Netherlands? Queen Beatrice first and her son William Alexander then, were never crowned but invested as head of state under the vaults of a church yes, but deconsecrated. Moreover, in Spain in the 70s King Juan Carlos had to ask for the popular viaticum to his kingdom in a referendum in 1978 – after having ascended the throne in 1975. Below we retrace the history of the most spectacular coronations. (LaPresse)

Lo Shah di Persia e Farah Diba – 1967 On October 26, 1967, in the splendor of the Grand Hall of the Golestan Palace, on the Peacock Throne, Mohammad Reza crowned himself Shah of Persia. With a ceremony imbued with wealth, pomp and luxury: the chariot was ordered in Vienna from Josef Klickmann and shipped to Tehran. A coronation with an absolute first for Iran: a crown also for the Shahbanou, the Empress Farah Diba who the Shah wanted could become regent in case of her premature death, with the heir to the throne still small. So a crown was commissioned, the first in the country’s 2500-year history, also for the empress. To make it Van Cleef & Arpels. «I was studying architecture in Paris and I lived in the Cité universitaire south of the capital, there was a reception and I remember that I had learned to bow. He, the Shah, asked me: “What do you study in Paris?” — He told us about the Courier, Farah Diba —. He was surprised when I said I studied architecture. There were very few female architects then, not only in Tehran; they weren’t very common studies for a girl.’ After the escape, on January 16, 1979, they will share the exile in Egypt, Morocco, Bahamas, Mexico, USA, pursued by a death sentence in absentia. (RCS archive)

Margrethe of Denmark – 1972 "Frederick IX is dead. Long live Queen Margrethe II! Hurrah, Hurrah." It was January 15, 1972 when Prime Minister Jens Otto Krag appeared on the balcony of the royal palace in Copenhagen to proclaim the thirty-one year old Margrethe, first Danish ruler in 600 years of history. Today she is the only Queen at the head of a country in the world, and the new dean since the death of Elizabeth II. After the war, efforts to defend the country from Nazi Germany helped the popularity of the Danish monarchy. In 1953 the referendum had then changed the law and opened it up to women. So when the King died on January 14, 1971, she paved the way for the second Queen Margrethe in history: the first of hers had reigned over a much larger kingdom at the end of the thirteenth century. The announcement from the balcony of the royal palace. Beside her on one side a member of the royal court, on the other one of the government. Within moments Margrethe thus became queen and she spoke to the people about her for the first time. (Epa / A 2010 image portrays Queen Margrethe and her husband, Prince Consort Henrik, on the occasion of the celebrations organized for the sovereign's 70th birthday)

Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden – 1973 On September 19, 1973, dressed in uniform, Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden he entered the throne room at the palace in Stockholm to sit on the silver chair that dates from the time of Queen Christina in the seventeenth century, cloaked in ermine and surmounted by a large symbolic crown. A few minutes in all, the time to read the speech with which he became the new ruler. And no crown on his head. Only the view from the balcony of the building, alone. An essential ritual, the Crown Jewels «silent observers of the moment», placed on two cushions. After all, choosing his motto, King Carl XVI Gustaf immediately indicated the path of simplicity: «For Sweden, with the times». (RCS Archive)

Juan Carlos of Spain – 1975 When one day in June 1969 Juan Carlos was leaving Madrid to visit his parents in exile in Portugal, General Franco (who had overthrown the Bourbons from the throne had taken a liking to the young prince) announced that he would appointed his successor with royal prerogatives. And November 22, 1975 Juan Carlos thus ascended the throne of Spain. After Alfonso XIII, the last king before Francoism, the Bourbons returned to represent the country: the beginning of the season of “Juancarlismo”, of the economic rush of Madrid, a season whose historical memory today is tarnished by scandals and love affairs of the King Emeritus. (RCS Archive)

Beatrice of Holland – 1980 Beatrice of Holland she became queen on April 30, 1980 when her mother Juliana decided to abdicate. Her choice well thought out by the queen that she opened many doors to novelty and modernity. And she at the end of her life confessed: “If I hadn’t been queen I would have been a republican”. Even that gesture of abdication was designed to allow his daughter Beatrice to take up the baton in the flower of energy. Beatrice? She was not crowned, but she was sworn in before a joint public session of the two Houses of Parliament. See also Launch of the startup lab, the program to develop business ideas of the Roma Tre University (RCS archive)

Harald of Norway – 1991 Studied at Oxford and at the military academy in Oslo, King Harald of Norway he became sovereign in June 1991 on the death of his father Olav V. Seated on the throne, alongside his wife the commoner Sonja Sommerlat married in defiance of convention, King Harald officially became sovereign at Nidaros Cathedral in Trodheim, from 1449 with the coronation of King Charles I the historic coronation cathedral in norway. A coronation of sacred value, for Harald, like that of Charles in London, theirs. By express wish of the King. Welcomed into the church by Archbishops Finn Wagle and Andreas Aarflot, they knelt in front of the altar to receive the archbishop’s blessing who placed his right hand on their heads. A religious rite and an institutional moment together. Much more sparse, however, than the one in London. (RCS Archive)

Albert of Belgium – 1993 In 1993, even Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Brussels for the state funeral of King Baudouin, not usually traveling to Gotha for funerals. And while the Royals and heads of state paid homage to the King’s death, the relay race was being prepared with Albert II and the Italian queen, Paola born Ruffo di Calabria. Their fairytale wedding on July 2, 1959 made Italy dream of the Dolce Vita. After the death of Baldwin’s older brother, it was his turn to do the most little Albert until then prince of Liègepicking up the baton, swearing in before the assembled chambers of Parliament on August 9, 1993. Sixth sovereign of the Belgians. (Afp)

Albert of Monaco – 2005 A principality in which "virtue and money must be combined permanently", a "model city-state": Alberto, the son of Grace and Ranieri, he became Sovereign Prince, pronouncing these words in July 2005, at the age of 47. Three months after the funeral of Rainier III, a solemn mass in the cathedral of the Immaculate Conception officiated by the archbishop of Monaco, Bernard Barsi, consecrated Ranieri's second son, the new ruler of the small state. Not a coronation, but an enthronement. The mayor symbolically handed him the keys to the city in front of his fellow citizens who acclaimed Albert II with a "long life to Prince Albert". And in response he wanted to give a big party that lasted into the evening with music and fireworks "for the Monegasques, their relatives and their children: a kind of communion with the population". The moment of emotion when in the cathedral where Grace and Ranieri said yes, the prince in the midst of his sisters, Carolina and Stephanie, listened to the archbishop's blessing: "We have a duty to gather around the one who now leads the Principality" . The defiant and adored Stephanie then took her brother's hand and he squeezed Carolina's as well, which she couldn't hold back or hide her tears. Only the first part of the enthronement: the following November 19 on the occasion of the feast of San Ranieri, the institutional moment with heads of state and royalty invited to the Rocher. (RCS archive)

William Alexander of Holland – 2013 When Beatrice’s son, William Alexander picked up the baton from his mother who arrived at the age of 75 (now that of the new King Charles in London) decided to step aside, on April 30, 2013 the new king was sworn in the Nieuwe Kerk, a deconsecrated church. He swore not on God, but before Parliament promising to respect him. On his shoulders the royal mantle of velvet and ermine, but no crown on his head. Next to him the Argentine Maxima with the tiara. Among the guests Kofi Annan and the laurel princes Charles and Camilla, the royals of Spain, Norway and Sweden, Albert of Monaco and Naruhito then heir to the Chrysanthemum throne. A water procession of 200 royal vessels dressed in the color of the Nassau Oranges, orange and balcony-facing – sans crowns, tiaras and royal jewels. Only the embrace of the crowd, and of the three daughters, including little Catharina Amalia who has been heir to the throne since that day and who will now make her debut in London (alongside her grandmother Beatrice) at King Charles’s coronation reception. Here is the very unsacred and very pragmatic ritual of the Dutch royals. (Epa)

Philip of Belgium – 2013 After a mass of thanksgiving for the twenty-year reign of his father, Albert II (who decided to abdicate thanks to the scandal of his illegitimate daughter), il new King Philip flanked by his wife Mathilde in 2013 he had appeared on the balcony of the royal palace in Brussels. Between cannon salutes, trumpet fanfares and a solemn but fast ritual. No foreign heads of state or royals invited. At the heart of the coronation day was the speech in the three official languages ​​of the country: Dutch, French and German, between Flemish and Walloon, a reminder of the divided soul of the country. So much so that for the constitutionalist Vernon Bogdanor, the King is the only unifying element of the country. It is no coincidence that he is King of the Belgians, not of Belgium. (Getty Images)