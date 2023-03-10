Von der Leyen to Zelensky: Russian attacks war crimes
“I spoke to Zelensky today following the indiscriminate rocket attacks on Ukraine last night. Russia’s deliberate attack on civilians and the energy grid is a war crime. This strengthens our common determination to continue progressing Ukraine’s reform efforts along the path to EU membership. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen writes it on twitter after having had a telephone conversation with the president Volodymyr Zelensky.
US intelligence: “Russia could soon deprive Ukraine of access to the Black Sea”
Russia may soon deprive Ukraine of Black Sea access and liberate Odessa, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer said Scott Ritter in un’intervista al canale YouTube The Dive with Jackson Hinkle.
“Once the Russians take Odessa, I don’t think they will stop and liberate everything as far as Transnistria, which is about 180 kilometers from where the Russian forward units are. They will create a land bridge and cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea,” the military predicted. According to him, this is in line with President Vladimir Putin’s plan, designed to protect the country from Western long-range artillery systems, which have been transferred to Kiev.
NATO has welcomed the withdrawal of the draft law on foreign agents in Georgia
The Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colominawelcomed the withdrawal of the Georgia Foreign Agents Bill.
“NATO welcomes the unconditional withdrawal of the bill that has caused so much concern and protest,” Kolomina tweeted, adding: “NATO calls on all affected political forces in this country to return to the reform agenda and of Euro-Atlantic integration”.
Kiev: Moscow has launched missiles from three seas
«The attacks of Russian military units on Ukraine at night started from three seas: the Black Sea, the Azov Sea, the Caspian Sea. They used all kinds of missiles they have, including to distract anti-aircraft,” Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ignat told state TV. Ignat explained that in addition to using the S-300s, which the Russians launch practically every day, the destructive Kh-22s were also used during the raids, with a 950-kilo warhead, then anti-radar missiles that do not lose their direction, X-31 and X-59.
Kiev: “From the Russians such attacks never seen before”
«For the first time, Russia has used different types of missiles in raids. As many as six Kinzhal (nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon) were used: it’s an attack I don’t remember ever seeing before,” said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on Ukrainian television, quoted by CNN. “So far we don’t have the capability to counter these weapons,” he added, referring to the Kinzhals and X-22 cruise missiles launched on Ukraine during the night and in the morning. Moscow used the nuclear-capable Kinzhal missile on a few occasions in the first weeks of the invasion.
Hypersonic missiles, the confirmation of Moscow
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during the latest wave of attacks against Ukraine. On Telegram, the Russian authorities explained that the Kinzhal were launched “in response” to the alleged Ukrainian incursion into the Russian region of Bryansk in recent days. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat confirmed that the Russians fired six Kinzhals, adding that Kiev’s armed forces lack the capabilities to intercept this type of missile which travels at five times the speed of sound. According to Ukraine, a total of 81 missiles were fired in the latest wave of attacks.
Six of the 81 missiles fired by Russian forces last night against Ukraine were Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which Kyiv’s air force is unable to intercept, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaloujny.
At least 11 killed and 22 injured in Russian bombing
There are at least 11 victims and 22 wounded caused by Russian bombing in Ukraine during the night and in the early hours of the morning: according to the regional authorities cited by the Cnn. Eighty-one missiles were fired in different regions of the country, including the country’s capital.
IAEA: Zaporizhzhia plant self-sufficient for 15 days
At the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia there is enough diesel to guarantee the operation of the plant with generators “for 15 days”: said the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in his report to the organization’s Board of Governors on the situation after the Russian bombing. Grossi posted the video of his speech on his Twitter account. This morning the Ukrainian nuclear operator, Energoatom, had estimated that the fuel for the diesel generators that have been turned on to meet the plant’s needs “will last 10 days”.
Moscow launches missiles on Ukraine in retaliation for Bryansk attack
Russia’s new missile attacks on Ukraine were a “massive retaliation” for the “terrorist attack” in the Bryansk border region by a commando infiltrated from Ukraine. This was stated by the Moscow Defense Ministry quoted by Russian agencies. The ministry confirms that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were also used.
New alarm siren in Kiev
A new air raid alarm is underway in Kiev, the siren that signals it is sounding in the city.
Transnistria, a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian secret services thwarted
The leaders of Transnistria, the pro-Russian separatist entity in Moldova, said they had thwarted a terrorist attack organized by Ukraine’s secret services. This was reported by the Russian agency RIA Novosti.
Zelensky: “10 Regions are affected, but they can only intimidate us”
Last night’s Russian bombings hit 10 regions: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes on Telegram. “It was a difficult night. A massive missile attack across the country. Kiev, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia regions. Attacks on critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Unfortunately there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the families,” Zelensky writes. “All services work. The energy system is being restored. Restrictions have been imposed in all regions », he adds. «The enemy fired 81 rockets, trying to intimidate the Ukrainians again, reverting to their pathetic tactics. The occupiers can only terrorize peaceful people. That’s all they can do. But that won’t help them. They will be held accountable for everything they have done.”
Russian forces have taken control of another village near Bakhmut
Russian forces have taken control of another village near Bakhmut, the head of the Wagner private militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying. This is Dubovo-Vasilevka, located northwest of Bakhmut.
Energoatom: ‘The Russians are pushing the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe’
“The Russians are putting the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. And this takes place the day after the negotiations with the United Nations on the demilitarization of the ZNPP (the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, ed)»: the Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom stated in a statement, as reported by the Guardian.
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is in blackout
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is in blackout mode following attacks by the Moscow army. Ukraine’s energy system was disrupted in the early hours of the morning. This was announced by the Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom. The nuclear plant went into blackout mode for the sixth time since it was occupied by Russian troops in March 2022. The fifth and sixth reactors are currently in cold shutdown, which means their temperature is below boiling point and electric water pumps must continue to run to cool the fuel and avoid a nuclear meltdown. Eighteen diesel generators have been fired up to power the plant’s needs, but the fuel in the generators will only last for 10 days, Energoatom said.
The mayor of Kiev: “Hearing explosions, two victims”
The mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko declared that explosions had occurred caused by the launch of rockets by Russian troops in the capital, which hit, he reports on Telegram, the “Sviatoshyn district”, where there are “two victims. All services are in place and doctors are providing relief. Cars are burning in the courtyard of one of the residential buildings». Later, the mayor said that doctors hospitalized two victims of the Svyatoshyn district, also confirming explosions in the Holosiivsky district, where all emergency services arrived. There are power outages in the city.
An energy plant has been hit: 40% of the capital’s inhabitants are now without heating
One of the explosions heard this morning in Kiev was an attack on an energy plant and 40% of the capital’s inhabitants are now without heating: the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Telegram, as reported by the Guardian. “After the missile attack, due to the emergency power outage, 40% of consumers in the capital are currently without heating. The water supply works normally,” said the mayor. Currently the temperature in the city is 4 degrees.
Explosions in Kiev
A loud explosion was heard in Kiev early this morning, local media reported. Earlier the military administration of the Ukrainian capital oblast reported that the region’s air defenses were operational. Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks of several explosions “in the Holosiivskyi district”, in the south of Kiev. On his social media, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital adds that “all emergency” services “are in place”.
The anti-aircraft alarm went off in all Regions
Explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kirovohrad and in the Mykolaiv region. The local media reported it, adding that the anti-aircraft alarm was activated in all Ukrainian oblasts. The military administration of the Kyiv region has warned residents of possible air threats and said that air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to stay in shelters.
Russian bombing of Odessa and Kharkiv
Russian bombings hit the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Odessa overnight, according to local media reports.
Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv oblast at least 15 targeting critical infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram, specifying that a private residence was damaged. Energy infrastructure was targeted in Odessa oblast, according to Governor Maksym Marchenko. The electricity supply was partially cut off. At the moment there are no casualties reported.