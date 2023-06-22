from the sensation of the veil to glamour

It is a disease due to stress and affects the eye. Those who suffer from it have the sensation of observing the surrounding world through a drop of water because it perceives it as a veil before the eyes, suffers a reduction in visual acuity, will suffer a distortion of the images and will perceive a sort of visual blurring. This is central serous chorioretinopathy. Thanks to the work of a Turin company, the damage can be limited.

Pathology that will be the focus of a meeting to be held tomorrow – Friday 23 June – in the congress hall of the NH Collection Hotel in Piazza Carlina during which the latest news on this serious pathology will be presented. A rather widespread pathology which, in addition to representing a difficult challenge for the ophthalmologist, has one of the major risk factors in stress, a disease of our time.

The meeting is sponsored by Dr. Claudio Panico, Head of the ophthalmology department of the Humanitas Gradenigo hospital which represents a national center of excellence in the field of eye diseases and will take place in the presence of Dr. Fabrizio Magonio Head of the Medical Retina Service from the Nursing Home Hygieia of Milan. Supporter and organizer of the event is the Turin pharmaceutical company Kura, which for ten years has been an important reference in the field of Italian ophthalmology. In fact, he produces the Pixel Notox, a supplement specifically designed to intervene on this pathology.

In order to find concrete solutions for this particular pathology, a prospective pilot clinical study was conducted on 52 eyes of 45 patients, of which 35 men (average age 52.2 years) and 10 women (average age 54.6 years) with chronic central serous chorioretinopathy, unilateral in 36 cases and bilateral in 8 cases.

The results after two months of treatment with the Turin drug were excellent: 23 eyes (44.2%) showed a complete reabsorption of the subretinal fluid while 29 eyes (55.8%) showed a reduction of the fluid subretinal fluid. After three months, there were regressions of subretinal fluid in 10 additional eyes (63.5%) and a reduction in 19 eyes (36.5%). After six months, 9 more eyes (80.8%) had subretinal fluid completely resolved, the last 10 eyes had it partially resolved (19.2%).