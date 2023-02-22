Those who, following a automated checks on declarationsthey received some good-natured notices can proceed with the partial payment of the requested sum.

With the resolution number 9 of 2023the Revenue Agency has set up 45 tax codes related to the use of a series of concessionsdal water bonus to that first home under 36.

The sequences of numbers and letters must be indicated in the model F24 by those who have to remedy the irregularities and intend to pay only a portion of the total amount due.

from the water bonus to the first home bonus, which tax codes to use for partial payment?

The Revenue Agency had already provided for the various measures the tax code to use for the spontaneous payment in case of good-natured noticeswith this new intervention indicates the instructions to follow only if you decide to pay only part of the amount due.

Interested are those who receive communications sent pursuant toarticle 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973.

The long one tax code list to be indicated in model F24 concerns reports on the following concessions:

under 36 first home bonus ;

; eco-bonus vehicles;

tax credit technical industries;

tax credit training and research works;

bonus theaters and shows;

bonus fashion ;

; sports sponsorship tax credit;

tax credit for pharmacies to facilitate access to telemedicine services in small centres;

tax credit advertising installations ;

; tax credit in favor of newspaper and periodical publishing companies for the purchase of paper;

drinking water bonus ;

; tax credit for strengthening the benefit corporation system;

tax credit for training initiatives aimed at developing and acquiring managerial skills;

tax credit for drug research and development, including vaccines;

tax credit relating to payments made by foundations of banking origin in favor of the “Fund for the Digital Republic”.

Establishment of tax codes for the payment of sums due following communications sent pursuant to article 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973

Kindly notices: from the water bonus to the first home bonus, instructions for partial payment

For each of the concessions, theRevenue Agency with the resolution number 9 of 20 February 2023 has established three different tax codes to be indicated in the model F24 per:

tax;

sanctions;

interests.

Taxpayers receiving amicable notices should use these sequences of numbers and letters to pour only one share of the total amount requested and not the entire figure reported in F24 payment model pre-compiled attached to the communication.

For those who will not use it, as usual, the document also provides the instructions to follow for completing it.

The reference tax codes must be indicated in the section “Inland Revenue”,exclusively in correspondence with the sums indicated in the



colonna “amounts due paid”.

In addition, the following data must be indicated in the dedicated fields:

deed code;

reference year in full.

The data can be found in the notice of irregularity received.

Below are the tables with the new tax codes established.