From Theory to Practice: The Importance of Professional Guidance in Achieving Fitness Goals

How to Stick to Your Fitness Goals Beyond September

As September rolls around, many people feel motivated to make a change and start exercising. However, statistics show that a large number of individuals who join gyms and fitness centers in September end up quitting by the following June. It seems that the best customers for gyms are the ones who pay but don’t actually show up. So, how can you make sure that you stick to your fitness goals and don’t fall into this cycle of abandonment?

Firstly, it’s crucial to assess your reasons for giving up on exercise. Do you choose activities that are unsuitable for your current level of fitness? Starting off with high-intensity workouts or heavy weights without proper planning and individualization is a recipe for exhaustion, soreness, or even injury. It’s important to start gradually and choose exercises that are suitable for your fitness level.

Another common reason for quitting is having false expectations. Many people expect immediate results and get frustrated when they don’t see the changes they desire. It’s important to remember that everyone’s fitness journey is different, and results take time. Before-and-after photos often used as marketing tools may not be a realistic representation of the outcomes you can achieve. Understanding that progress is gradual and individualized can help you stay motivated.

Beware of falling into the trap of searching for quick fixes or “miracle” methods. These methods often promise rapid results with little effort. However, when it comes to exercise, there are no shortcuts. It takes time to apply loads correctly, see results, and allow your body to adapt. Avoid falling for gimmicks and focus on sustainable, science-based practices.

One effective way to ensure you stay committed to your fitness goals is by working with a personal trainer. Personal training provides individualized guidance and support tailored to your specific needs and circumstances. Unlike generic online videos or social media influencers, a professional trainer can assess your joint health, analyze your health history, and adapt your training accordingly.

When choosing a personal trainer, it’s important to look for someone who is authorized and preferably registered with a professional association. They should possess the necessary qualifications, such as a degree in Sports Sciences, and have liability insurance. Ensure they have a solid background, display professionalism, and consider how they treat their clients. Face-to-face or online, an interview with the trainer will help gauge their expertise and how they align with your goals.

Remember that teamwork is essential for success. Building a network of professionals, including cardiologists, physiotherapists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, and psychologists, can provide comprehensive support for your fitness journey.

Ultimately, the key to sticking to your fitness goals beyond September is to find enjoyment in exercising and to view it as a part of your daily routine. By seeking professional help, setting realistic expectations, and staying motivated, you can make exercise a lifelong habit rather than a yearly September fling.

As Nora Ephron, the American writer, once said, “Now I’m back to exercising. I have a coach. I have my treadmill. I exercise almost four hours a week.” By following in Ephron’s footsteps and seeking professional guidance, you can avoid the fate of only visiting the gym in September.

