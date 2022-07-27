Uber and the It-Taxi consortium have integrated the apps. The agreement signed last May 24th between the company and the Cooperative Radiotaxi 3570 is active from today. The integration will be available starting from Rome, which will be the pilot project of the plan which in any case aims to involve all the taxis of the cooperative present in 90 Italian cities. There are only 3,700 active in Rome, which in these hours are already available on Uber.

The agreement seems to ease the tensions between the Californian car with driver giant and the taxi drivers, at least part of them. Just two weeks ago, taxi drivers protested in various Italian squares to demand the removal from the competition bill of an article that could open up to a liberalization of licenses. Hypothesis averted with yesterday’s vote in the House, which approved the bill but deprived of the article concerning taxis and licenses.

With the integration of Uber services, it will allow taxis to optimize journeys “by reducing the time between journeys and therefore increasing their revenues”, the Californian company and the cooperative state in a joint note. In addition, the 3570 taxi drivers will be able to start receiving and making trips that arrive from users of the Uber app at a rather lively moment for tourism in the Capital: according to Uber data, only in the last 3 months the app has been open about 2 millions of times to request a ride to the city.

What is the Uber It-Taxi integration

With the integration from today in Rome it will be possible to request a taxi ride directly from the Uber app which in return will earn a percentage of the ride.

Once the Uber app is launched from a smartphone, the user is asked to choose the destination and the service they want to use. From that moment it will be possible to monitor the arrival of the car on the map and wait at the pick-up point. Once you reach your destination, the payment will be made directly through the app. Uber does not replace the It-Taxi app, which will still be available to the user.

Uber and It-Taxi: we want to collaborate

“This launch will allow the capital to take an important step forward in urban mobility. Today we confirm our commitment to work alongside taxis, to create synergies and growth opportunities that can be an example for the entire sector, but above all to offer people an increasingly accessible, transparent and reliable service “, he commented Lorenzo Pireddugeneral manager of Uber Italy.

While for Lorenzo Bittarellipresident of It Taxi, the agreement of last May now “enters its operational phase and I believe that this will bring advantages to taxi drivers who will see the demand for racing grow”, and adds: “Not only will we work harder but we will also work better, avoiding unnecessary waiting and thus optimizing our working days “.