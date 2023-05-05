Home » “From today we can say that the Covid-19 health emergency is behind us”
“From today we can say that the Covid-19 health emergency is behind us”

“From today we can say that the Covid19 health emergency is behind us. My thoughts go first of all to the doctors and health and social care workers who have spared no energy to fight this global nightmare and to the people who have not made it. In their memory we must not forget this terrible experience and we must strengthen research, health facilities and territorial assistance so that nothing like this will ever happen again”.

This is what was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, regarding the announcement of the end of the global health emergency by the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus, who accepted the indication of the Technical Committee of the World Health Organization after over years of pandemic.

“We now have the tools and technologies to better prepare for pandemics, to detect them earlier, to respond faster and to mitigate their impact,” Ghebreyesus said, warning that “the risk remains of new emerging variants that can cause new waves of cases and dead. The worst thing countries can do now is use this news to let their guard down, to dismantle the system they have built and to send people the message that Covid is no longer something to worry about. The virus is here to stay.”

