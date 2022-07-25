Loading player

From today, Monday 25 July, it is possible to apply for access to the so-called “psychological bonus”, an economic contribution that is used to help people pay the costs for a psychological therapy course. The bonus allows you to receive up to a maximum of € 600 per person and will be paid on the basis of specific rankings that take into account both the ISEE range of those who request it (the indicator used to frame the income of families), and the order of arrival of the application. You can apply for it until next 24 October.

The “psychological bonus” is a measure included in the Milleproroghe decree of last February and provides for a total investment of 20 million euros for 2022: 10 million will be used to directly finance the contribution for citizens, and another 10 are intended to strengthen the structures health care providers that provide psychological support.

All people with ISEE up to 50 thousand euros can apply for the bonus. The request must be entered through the INPS website or by telephone; the rankings, broken down by region and province of residence, will be drawn up taking into account the value of the ISEE, and in case of parity in the order of arrival of the application, until the available resources are exhausted.

The “Contribution for psychotherapy sessions” – this is the official name – will be assigned only once per person: people with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros will receive a maximum amount of 600 euros, while those with an ISEE of between 15 and 30 thousand euros will receive up to to 400 euros; for those with an ISEE between 30 and 50 thousand euros, the maximum contribution foreseen is 200 euros.

The bonus can be used by specialists enrolled in the register of psychologists who have communicated their participation in the initiative to their professional order. From the moment the application is accepted, you will have 180 days to use it: at each psychotherapy session it will be possible to deduct a maximum of 50 euros from the bonus, which will be reimbursed to the psychologists directly by the INPS.

Since the resources to finance the “psychological bonus” are limited to 10 million euros, it is possible that not everyone who applies for it will be able to benefit from it.

– Read also: Teenagers are worse off