From tomorrow to Saturday Sport and Health at Didacta Sicilia for the #Insiemepersportegiovani project, the network promoted by Minister Abodi on school, sport and youth commitment

A strong and unanimous commitment to underline the importance of the relationship between school, sport and youth commitment.

This is the value of the presence of the Department for Youth Policies and Universal Civil Service, the Department for Sport, Sport and Health SpA and the Institute for Sports Credit in Didacta Sicily 2023spin off of the national trade fair event dedicated to the world of schools, universities, training and scientific research, scheduled at the SiciliaFiera Exhibition Meeting Hub in Misterbianco (Catania), from Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th October.

A single network, united by the claim #togetherforyouthsportsdesired by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, who through initiatives, projects, investments and concrete actions, brings the values ​​of sport and participation, inclusion, cohesion, innovation into the classroom, together with the importance of movement, physical and sporting activity, correct and healthy lifestyles.

“Didacta – declares the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi – represents a precious opportunity for discussion on the relationship between school, sport and youth commitment, in which boys and girls are the protagonists. This event offers the opportunity to promote and enhance the importance of the Universal Civil Service, as a socially useful tool, for the benefit of our communities. Our presence at Didacta will allow us to reiterate our commitment to making the Service more attractive in its thematic declination, offering young people the opportunity to apply themselves in areas of greater interest, such as digital, environmental, tourism and agriculture . We also want to promote sporting activity and its ability to contribute to individual and community well-being. We consider it a priority – Minister Abodi says again – the commitment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit, to start again from schools, progressively improving sports infrastructures, educational programs dedicated to sports, introduction to the various disciplines and collaboration between schools and sports entities proximity. We must and want to establish a strong and definitive alliance between school and sport and the constant collaboration with Minister Valditara and our respective structures, I am sure that it will allow us to achieve the objectives, for the benefit of the psychophysical well-being of students , through sporting activity in all its forms” conclude Abodi.

During the three days in Sicily dedicated to school, the #insiemepersportegiovani network planned various initiatives aimed at students, teachers, educators and all the protagonists of the school system.

Among these there are also five moments of reflection.

It will start on Thursday 12 October at 11.30am with the conference on the topic “Universal Civil Service: a life-changing choice. Yours and others’.

At 3.00 pm, the Department for Sport and Sport and Health will address the topic “Sport as a tool for prevention and fight against youth addictions”.

The seminar entitled will be scheduled for Friday 13 October at 12.00 “Universal Civil Service: helps young people grow, makes Italy grow”while at 2.30 pm there will be a workshop organized by Sport and Health and the Department for Sport, on “Active School: a project for movement education. The “active pauses” proposal”.

On Saturday 14 October, at 10.00 am, the Department for Youth Policies and Universal Civil Services will propose another moment on the topic “Universal Civil Service: helps young people grow, makes Italy grow” aimed above all at teachers so that they can spread the different areas of action of the Universal Civil Service to students who have reached the end of their studies.

To consolidate the transversal synergies between institutions, the Department for Youth Policies, presenting the Universal Civil Service, will continue, at its stand, the work of discussion with school operators, teachers and all other interlocutors in daily contact with the young. The Universal Civil Service, reserved for young people aged 18 to 28, represents a strategic and concrete lever to support young people in their growth and training journey, oriented towards social and relational aspects on the one hand, and accompaniment to the professional world on the other.

Within the framework of the alliance between two fundamental educational agencies, such as school and sport, there are different activities that are developed every year, for example, to guarantee access to motor, physical and sporting activity, from the early years of schooling.

During the 2022-2023 school year, approximately 10,500 schools participated in the “Active School” project promoted by Sport and Health, in agreement with the Department for Sport, and the Ministry of Education and Merit, launching a extraordinary promotion of collaboration between the scholastic and sporting worlds, with the involvement of graduates in Sports Sciences, federal technicians and over 40 National Sports Federations and Associated Sports Disciplines. Research work and innovative training courses were then promoted, as well as having planned investments for the setting up of unconventional spaces (especially disused classrooms and courtyards) for physical and sporting activities in the school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

